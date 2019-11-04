International Development News
Development News Edition

Kiwi companies named for contribution to wellbeing and prosperity at EDNZ

Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ), a not-for-profit that champions organisations and individuals who stimulate economic wellbeing and inclusive growth, announced the awards at its annual conference in Blenheim last weekend.

Kiwi companies named for contribution to wellbeing and prosperity at EDNZ
“The impressive line-up of speakers covered a wide range of issues impacting on New Zealand’s wellbeing and quality of life,” says EDNZ Chairperson and Awards Judge Pam Ford. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ten Kiwi organisations have been recognized for their outstanding contribution to the wellbeing and the prosperity of their communities.

Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ), a not-for-profit that champions organisations and individuals who stimulate economic wellbeing and inclusive growth, announced the awards at its annual conference in Blenheim last weekend.

The conference theme "delivering inclusive growth" drew speakers including former New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt Hon Helen Clark and Administrator of the United National Development Programme., who focused on the importance of balancing economic growth, social wellbeing, and income equality.

"The impressive line-up of speakers covered a wide range of issues impacting on New Zealand's wellbeing and quality of life," says EDNZ Chairperson and Awards Judge Pam Ford. "One theme that came through strongly was the importance of investing in workforce training to improve productivity, rather than the traditional thinking of viewing staff development as a cost."

She says the ten award winners "reflect the importance of this inclusive approach and have been honored for their best practice initiatives and projects which have had a real and positive impact on the wellbeing and prosperity of our communities and regions."

EDNZ received around 30 entries from peers throughout the economic development industry, which is at the forefront of inclusive growth, innovation, collaboration, and research.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fox leads Kings in easy victory over Knicks

DeAaron Fox scored 24 points and the visiting Sacramento Kings cruised to a 113-92 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Fox made 8 of 18 shots and posted his fourth 20-point game of the season while also adding six assists. He ...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-In moment of triumph, Hamilton thinks of loss

In his moment of triumph on Sunday, an emotional Lewis Hamilton reflected on loss, demons and the personal growth that led him to a sixth Formula One drivers title. As his Mercedes team celebrated, Hamiltons comments after the race said as ...

Fox leads Kings in easy victory over Knicks

DeAaron Fox scored 24 points and the visiting Sacramento Kings cruised to a 113-92 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night. Fox made 8 of 18 shots and posted his fourth 20-point game of the season while also adding six assists. He ...

UPDATE 1-Philippines' Cebu Air signs deal for $4.8 bln Airbus aircraft

Philippines Cebu Air Inc has finalized the purchase of 16 long-range Airbus A330 neo jets worth 4.8 billion at list prices, the airline said on Monday.The budget carrier, which operates 74 aircraft, mostly Airbus A320s, under the brand Cebu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019