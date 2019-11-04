Kiwi companies named for contribution to wellbeing and prosperity at EDNZ

Ten Kiwi organisations have been recognized for their outstanding contribution to the wellbeing and the prosperity of their communities.

Economic Development New Zealand (EDNZ), a not-for-profit that champions organisations and individuals who stimulate economic wellbeing and inclusive growth, announced the awards at its annual conference in Blenheim last weekend.

The conference theme "delivering inclusive growth" drew speakers including former New Zealand Prime Minister, Rt Hon Helen Clark and Administrator of the United National Development Programme., who focused on the importance of balancing economic growth, social wellbeing, and income equality.

"The impressive line-up of speakers covered a wide range of issues impacting on New Zealand's wellbeing and quality of life," says EDNZ Chairperson and Awards Judge Pam Ford. "One theme that came through strongly was the importance of investing in workforce training to improve productivity, rather than the traditional thinking of viewing staff development as a cost."

She says the ten award winners "reflect the importance of this inclusive approach and have been honored for their best practice initiatives and projects which have had a real and positive impact on the wellbeing and prosperity of our communities and regions."

EDNZ received around 30 entries from peers throughout the economic development industry, which is at the forefront of inclusive growth, innovation, collaboration, and research.