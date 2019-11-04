International Development News
Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group Awarded Among the Brightest Young Entrepreneur by Businessworld 40 under 40

NEW DELHI, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan International Group of Institutions was awarded among India's brightest young entrepreneurs and most definitive young achievers by Businessworld 40 under 40. The award was presented by Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief - Businessworld during the 3rd Edition of BW Businessworld 40 under 40 Awards in association with BW Disrupt on 23rd October 2019 at Delhi. The awards recognized and felicitated 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators, and change-makers.

BW 40 under 40 is a quest for the most influential leaders of the year to acknowledge their exceptional contribution in their respective fields. All the winners who were selected for the awards have demonstrated exceptional contribution in their work and personal growth. 40 awards and 3 special mentions were awarded after a rigorous jury process. The entries ranged from various categories of business and others who showcased outstanding elevator pitch, organization USP, growth parameters, vision and faith, and conviction. Ryan Pinto was also on the Panel of a session titled, "Growing Traditional Businesses in the Age of Disruption". The panel consisted of leaders from education, publishing, restaurants and media.

Ryan Pinto, one of India's youngest entrepreneurs in the K-12 education sector, while receiving the award said, "I want to give all the glory to my Lord Jesus Christ for all His blessings & favor. I dedicate this award to my amazing parents, Dr. A. F. Pinto & Madam Grace Pinto for the opportunity they have given me, my family for their support, my dedicated team for all their hard work & to the lakhs of parents that have put their trust in us. I am grateful to the entire team of Businessworld and the eminent jury for this prestigious recognition. It is truly humbling to receive this honour. We, the Ryan Group continue to remain committed to serving the nation in giving access to quality education & empowering the youth".

Dr. Annurag Batra Chairman and Editor in Chief BW Businessworld, said, "BW Businessworld 40 under 40 is a process led, jury-driven and editorial knowledge-driven list of young achievers list, these achievers are the future of the country and will make India better and in some way is an encouragement to build on the good work they have already done."

About Ryan International Group of Institutions:

Ryan Group was started in 1976 by the visionary educationists Dr. A. F. Pinto, Chairman and Mrs. Grace Pinto, Managing Director. With the strategic vision to spread quality affordable education across India, the group has established over 137 schools, serving over 270,000 students, guided by the philosophy of 'Excellence in Education and All-Round Development'. The schools provide a safe and stimulating environment focused on child-centered excellence. Modern learning tools and a range of enrichment activities are integrated into the curriculum. The goal is to develop global citizens: self-confident individuals who contribute to communities, believe in tolerance & accountability and engage life with well-developed emotional and spiritual quotients.

For more information, visit www.ryaninternational.org

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022223/Ryan_Pinto_awarded_by_BW.jpg

