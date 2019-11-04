International Development News
Development News Edition

Wabtec collaborates with Wipro for cloud-first application

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 13:22 IST
Wabtec collaborates with Wipro for cloud-first application
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Wabtec Corporation on Monday announced a strategic initiative with Wipro Limited to transition business-critical applications of the logistics company, to the cloud. This is part of Wabtec's recent merger with GE Transportation, a company statement said.

Wipro will deliver digital transformation through a cloud-first approach for Wabtec, riding on its digital capabilities and end-to-end expertise of migrating customer applications to a multi-cloud environment, it said. Wipro's Cloud Studio Platform and integrated partner ecosystem, coupled with the factory-based industrial, repeatable and scalable approach will help Wabtec achieve enhanced business outcomes, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

MP athletes playing at national level to get insurance cover

The Madhya Pradesh sports department has decided to extend insurance cover to all players representing the state at the national level, an official said on Monday. He claimed Madhya Pradesh is the first state to provide insurance cover to ...

Greece says Juneyao Air Co. to launch Athens-Shanghai flights in July

Chinese airliner Juneyao Air Co. will launch direct flights connecting Shanghai to Athens in July, Greeces tourism ministry said on Monday. Juneyao and Greece have signed a deal on the new route during a three-day visit by Greek Prime Minis...

Autos, miners push European shares higher

European shares started the week on a strong footing on Monday, powered by gains in shares of automakers and miners and signs of a warm tone to U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5, touching its ...

Fire causes damage at another World Heritage site in Japan

A fire damaged at least one building at a World Heritage site in Japan on Monday, a fire department official said, just days after a blaze destroyed much of another Japanese World Heritage site, on its southern island of Okinawa. Mondays fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019