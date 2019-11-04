Wabtec collaborates with Wipro for cloud-first application

Wabtec Corporation on Monday announced a strategic initiative with Wipro Limited to transition business-critical applications of the logistics company, to the cloud. This is part of Wabtec's recent merger with GE Transportation, a company statement said.

Wipro will deliver digital transformation through a cloud-first approach for Wabtec, riding on its digital capabilities and end-to-end expertise of migrating customer applications to a multi-cloud environment, it said. Wipro's Cloud Studio Platform and integrated partner ecosystem, coupled with the factory-based industrial, repeatable and scalable approach will help Wabtec achieve enhanced business outcomes, the statement said.

