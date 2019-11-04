Guar gum futures up 3 pc on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Monday rose Rs 232 to Rs 7,983 per five quintal in futures trade as investors increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum delivery for November contracts was up Rs 232, or 2.99 per cent, to Rs 7,983 per five quintal with an open interest of 14,640 lots.

Likewise, the delivery for December contract edged higher by Rs 235, or 2.99 per cent, to Rs 8,905 per five quintal as open interest stood at 52,300 lots.

