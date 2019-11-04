International Development News
Development News Edition

LIC allows revival of lapsed policy of over 2 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 14:02 IST
LIC allows revival of lapsed policy of over 2 years
Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday permitted its policyholders to revive their lapsed policies of over 2 years, a move that will help improve persistency ratio. The policies that have lapsed for more than two years and were not allowed to be revived earlier can also be revived now, LIC said in a statement.

After the Irdai Product Regulation 2013, which came into effect from January 1, 2014, the revival period was restricted to two consecutive years from the date of the first unpaid premium, during which the policyholder is entitled to revive policy which was discontinued due to non-payment of premium, it said. Earlier, all policies took after January 1, 2014, could not be revived if they remained in lapsed condition for a period exceeding two years.

With a view to extending the benefit of continued life cover, LIC approached Irdai and extended the benefit of longer revival period to even those policyholders who bought policies post-January 1, 2014, LIC said. Now, even those LIC policyholders who bought their policies post-January 1, 2014 can revive their non-linked policies within 5 years and unit-linked policies within 3 years of first unpaid premium, it added.

LIC managing director Vipin Anand said unfortunately, there are circumstances when one is unable to continue paying premiums and the policy lapses and it always makes a better sense to revive an old policy rather than discontinuing it and buying a new policy to restore insurance cover. "Buying life insurance is one of the most prudent decisions a person takes in life...we value each of our policyholders and value their desire to continue their life insurance cover with us," he said.

This is a unique opportunity for LIC's policyholders to revive the policies that could not be revived in the past and restore life cover to ensure the financial security, he added. The persistency ratio broadly measures the quantum of the customer retention by the life insurance companies, while determining the percentage of policyholders paying renewal premiums at the end of one year, or more years depending on the tenure of the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

California winds slacken, helping firefighters control blazes

Winds that have fanned Californias wildfires have calmed, helping firefighters contain blazes that have destroyed homes and forced mass power outages since late last month. Weve really seen the end of it, said Patrick Burke, a meteorologist...

HC judge inaugurates legal literacy camp in Rajasthan

Justice Goverdhan Bardhar of the Rajasthan High Court inaugurated a legal literacy week campaign at a school in Bundi district on Sunday. Such legal literacy campaigns are being conducted to educate and create awareness among people and to ...

China offers more access for Taiwan firms, Taiwan warns of a trap

China unveiled measures on Monday to further open its markets to firms from self-ruled Taiwan, including capital raising, as Taiwan warned its people not to be taken in by moves at enticement ahead of a January presidential election. China ...

Ranitidine recall impacts Dr Reddy's P&L by Rs 40 Cr

Dr Reddys Laboratories, which initiated a voluntary recall of its Ranitidine from the US market following the ongoing investigation by the FDA into the reported carcinogenic impurity in the drug at low levels, has said it made Rs 40 crore t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019