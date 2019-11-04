International Development News
Mabuza makes a call for greater market access of SA's products to China

The 7th SA-China BNC took place in the context of strengthening the bilateral political and economic relations between South Africa and China.

At this roundtable, the Deputy President galvanized business people to have confidence in the South African economy and trust that the South African government is doing all it can to improve the ease of doing business.

Deputy President David Mabuza has concluded a successful working visit to China where he co-chaired the 7th South Africa-China Bi-National Commission (BNC).

In line with implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that exists between the two countries, the BNC considered the progress achieved in the implementation of resolutions passed at the 6th BNC that took place in South Africa in 2016.

In this regard, the two countries have expressed much appreciation for the progress made and further work will be done through sectoral committees.

In his mission to enhance trade and investment between the two countries, Mabuza addressed the South Africa China Business Roundtable.

Mabuza assured the business community that a package of economic reforms will soon be announced.

"The package of reforms is aimed at enhancing South Africa's competitiveness, boost economic confidence and set the country on sustained economic growth," said Mabuza.

At this roundtable, the South Africa China Business Association also committed to establishing a formal structure to compliment government-to-government engagement under the BNC.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce of China announced that they will be increasing the representation of the Chinese business delegation to the 2nd South African Investment Conference set for 5 – 7 November 2019. The business delegation from China will be made up of 70 businesses.

Mabuza made a call for greater market access of South African value-added products to China, in particular, agricultural products, to further expand trade between the two countries.

Mabuza will host his counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

