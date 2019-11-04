International Development News
Turkey says delivery of second Russian S-400 batch may be delayed

Image Credit: ANI

The delivery of the second batch of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey may be delayed beyond a planned 2020 timeline over talks on technology sharing and joint production, the head of Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate said on Monday. Turkey received the first batch of S-400 systems in July, despite opposition from the United States, a NATO ally, and threats of U.S. sanctions. Washington says it is still in talks with Ankara to "walk away" from the Russian systems.

Speaking at an interview with broadcaster NTV, Ismail Demir also said Russia had offered to sell Turkey its fighter jets and that Ankara was evaluating the offer. He said a decision will be made after the "comprehensive analysis" of the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

