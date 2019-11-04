International Development News
Nearly 40 percent of gym-goers consuming Whey supplements are not completely satisfied with protein absorption

The Whey protein supplement market is growing in India and so are the challenges.

Satisfation with Protein Absorption Among All Respondents. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Whey protein supplement market is growing in India and so are the challenges. In a survey, it was found that more than 1/3rd of the whey protein consumers are not completely satisfied with protein absorption in their bodies. When asked about problems faced, people responded with problems such as bloating, indigestion, vomiting, etc. The problems were expected to be largely due to the deficiency of protein in the average Indian diet.

These findings are from a study MuscleBlaze commissioned to Nielsen, conducted across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad across 403 respondents, consisting of males in the age 18-35 years visiting the gym regularly and consuming whey protein from the past 3 months. A critical aspect of an average Indian diet is that it is low in protein and high in carbs making the average Indian protein-deficient. On the contrary, western diets typically include umpteen sources of protein in their meals like seafood, white meat poultry, milk, cheese, eggs, etc. making the average western body adept at protein digestion. The higher rate of protein absorption in the western bodies enables them in muscle growth and endurance. This lack of protein in average Indian diets leads to dissatisfaction in protein absorption amongst 37 per cent of Whey Protein users as per the study.

In the survey, when asked 'How satisfied are you in terms of the body accepting/absorbing the whey protein'; among the gym enthusiasts who have been going to the gym regularly from past 2 years, 45 per cent were found to be 'not satisfied completely'. As most whey protein products available in the sports-nutrition category are designed keeping the western dietary habits in mind and Indians don't have a whey protein that is tailor-made for the Indian diet and body type. Indians face a challenge absorbing high levels of protein in their body.

In recent findings, the results claimed that nearly 40 per cent of whey protein users in the 4 cities who've been consuming whey on a regular basis from more than the past 3 months still are not completely satisfied with protein absorption. This protein absorption problem could be rooted up as it is observed that Indian bodies are not adapted to absorb high protein in their daily diet. The report also showed these people faced digestion issues including bloating, vomiting, diarrhea, among others. Moreover, 60 per cent of these people consumed whey more than once a day and 35 per cent of them were not content with the whey protein digestion in their bodies.

As compared to the western counterparts the ratio of carbohydrates to proteins for the majority of the western diets is approximately 3:1, whereas the same ratio for Indian diets is a staggering 5:1. As in western countries, people have a high source of protein intake and their bodies are more conditioned and hence a higher protein absorption. To tackle this nationwide issue, MuscleBlaze has launched Biozyme Whey Isolate and Biozyme Whey Concentrate which are customized for Indians and have been clinically tested on Indian bodies for 50 per cent higher absorption than other whey proteins and lowers the stomach discomfort in the consumers with its Enhanced Absorption FormulaTM (EAF). Biozyme lineup is MuscleBlaze's latest addition in their whey protein portfolio is available in a 2kg pack at a competitive price.

"With growing consumption of whey protein by Indians, the problems related to protein absorption also arise. We believe most gym-goers and bodybuilders can relate and connect to this prevailing challenge and can look up to MuscleBlaze for a solution. With such high percentage of whey consumers being not completely satisfied with the protein absorption, we put our R&D team on work and have produced a unique patent-pending enhanced absorption formula, customized especially for the Indian gym-goers," said Sameer Maheshwari, Founder and CEO, MuscleBlaze. Usually, the whey proteins are designed keeping the western bodies in mind which are adapted to absorb high protein content, unlike the Indian body which struggles in the same. MuscleBlazeBiozyme Whey Isolate is India's first clinically tested whey protein that gives 50 per cent higher protein absorption and 60 per cent higher BCAA absorption as compared to any other whey protein.

Pricing and Availability MuscleBlazeBiozyme Whey Isolate is available on HealthKart.com and MuscleBlaze.com. It is available in a 2kg pack at a competitive price.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

