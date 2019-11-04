International Development News
Development News Edition

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:54 IST
Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian shipping firm J.J. Ugland, while it was at anchor on Saturday off the coast. All those on board were Filipinos, the Norwegian Shipowners' Association said.

After the attack, the Norwegian-flagged MV Bonita docked in Cotonou and police started interviewing the remaining crew on board, the port said on its official Facebook page late on Sunday. "At this moment, the investigation is continuing," the statement said. "In the meantime, surveillance has been further strengthened."

J.J. Ugland said in a statement on Monday that the captain of the vessel was among the nine crew abducted, adding: "We are continuously working on the situation, and are doing our utmost to bring the nine crewmembers to safety." It said the remaining crewmembers were being cared for and were in a good condition.

While piracy has decreased worldwide, West Africa's Gulf of Guinea is a high-risk area for abductions and armed robbery, the International Maritime Bureau, a unit of the International Chamber of Commerce, said last month. Shippers have reported several abductions in the region in recent months, including eight crew members taken from a German-owned vessel off Cameroon in August, and 10 Turkish sailors off the coast of Nigeria in July.

Also Read: PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to authorities to convene SRB meeting every 3 months

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Papua New Guinea ready to be cricket's next fairytale story

Papua New Guinea believe they could be crickets next rags-to-riches story after securing a place among the sports elite in next years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.After three near-misses in the last six years, the Barramundis under Assad...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...

Gian Chand Gupta unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday. Panchkula MLA Guptas name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.In the Assembly ele...

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's daughter Mariam gets bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Maryam Nawaz was on Monday granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills CSM case by the Lahore High Court LHC. In the hearing held on October 31, a two-member bench of the High Court had reserved its verdict after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019