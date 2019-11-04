German minister urges Iran to return to nuclear accord
Iran's announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up its uranium enrichment jeopardizes an agreement with world powers, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the original accord.
"Iran has built very advanced centrifuges, which do not comply with the agreement," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference in response to a question about the announcement.
"They have announced in early September that they would not comply with the nuclear accord and we think this is unacceptable," he said through an interpreter.
