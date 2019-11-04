International Development News
Zefmo's influencer platform wins award for use of AI in emerging technologies

  New Delhi
  04-11-2019
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:24 IST
Zefmo Media Private Limited, an influencer marketing platform, has been given award by Assocham for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in emerging technologies. Zefmo’s influencer marketing platform uses AI to help brands improve the quality of their campaigns.

“It has been exciting to pioneer AI’s adoption in influencer marketing and we are pleased to accept this award in recognition of our team success and momentum,” Shudeep Majumdar, co-founder and chief executive officer at Zefmo Media Pvt. Ltd said. AI influencer marketing helps brands overcome problems that are faced with a traditional approach.

The Zefmo platform can help brands automate various steps right from selecting the influencer to analysing the content. One can use AI-powered systems to analyse multiple influencers across various social media platforms.

Zefmo’s platform integrates a plethora of influencers - ranging from artists, gadget lovers, social activists, lifestyle enthusiasts, and business leaders - to create impactful stories.

