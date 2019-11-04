International Development News
Development News Edition

India lags behind Nepal, Pakistan in mobile net speed: Ookla

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:00 IST
India lags behind Nepal, Pakistan in mobile net speed: Ookla
Image Credit: Flickr

India ranked behind its neighbors Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Nepal at 128th spot in mobile broadband speed for September 2019, according to a report by broadband speed analysis firm Ookla. The country, however, was far ahead of its South Asian neighbors at 72nd place in fixed-line broadband speed during the reported month.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index found the global average download speed of 29.5 megabits per second and upload speed of 11.34 Mbps. South Korea topped the global chart with a download speed of 95.11 Mbps and upload speed of 17.55 Mbps in a mobile network. It found a download speed of 11.18 Mbps and an upload speed of 4.38 Mbps in India. "Airtel was the fastest mobile operator in 11 of India's largest cities and tied with Jio in a 12th during second and third quarters 2019. Airtel's highest Speed Score was measured in Nagpur. Vodafone was the fastest mobile operator in two cities and an Idea in one," the report said for India.

Sri Lanka led the South Asian countries at 81st spot in a mobile network with a download speed of 22.53 Mbps and an upload speed of 10.59 Mbps. Pakistan was ranked 112th with a download speed of 14.38 Mbps and an upload speed of 10.32 Mbps. Nepal was ranked 119th. While India lagged in download, the 4G network availability in the country was far higher at 87.9 percent compared to Pakistan and Bangladesh with 58.9 and 58.7 percent 4G availability in the second and the third quarter of 2019.

"In the second and third quarter of 2019, Jio led the way with an impressive 99.1 percent 4G Availability. Airtel came in second with 94.9 percent, followed by Idea (87.5 percent) and Vodafone (85.2 percent)," the report said. The fixed-line segment Ookla found average global download speed was 69.1 Mbps and upload was 36.52 in September. Singapore topped the global fixed-line broadband chart with a download speed of 196.88 Mbps and an upload speed of 203.31 Mbps.

India led the South Asia countries list at 72nd position with an average download speed of 34.07 Mbps and 31.24 Mbps upload speed. "Jio was the fastest provider for fixed broadband in five of India's largest cities during second (Q2) and third (Q3) quarter 2019. ACT was the fastest in four and tied in a fifth. Hathway showed the highest Speed Score on fixed broadband in Chennai during Q2-Q3, 2019. ACT Fibernet had the highest Speed Score in Jaipur and Lucknow," the report said.

Bhutan was ranked 82nd position, Sri Lanka 84th, Nepal 105th, and Pakistan at 159th position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Lebanon's Al Ahed lifts AFC Cup, after final shifted from Pyongyang

Lebanese club Al Ahed lifted the AFC Cup on Monday after a dominant 1-0 performance over 10-men 4.25 SC from North Korea, during a charged final that had been moved twice from its original Pyongyang venue. The decider of the second-tier Asi...

UPDATE 2-New York prosecutors can get Trump tax returns, court rules

President Donald Trumps longtime accounting firm must hand over eight years of his tax returns to New York prosecutors, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday in the latest setback for Trump in his tenacious efforts to keep his finances secret. ...

16-year-old Harsimran invited to train in NBA Global Academy

Indias 16-year-old Harsimran Kaur will take part in a multi-week training camp at The NBA Global Academy in Canberra, beginning Thursday, making her the first prospect from the Academies Womens Program and the first female prospect from out...

Air pollution: SC bans construction, demolition, burning of waste in Delhi-NCR

Terming the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR as atrocious, the Supreme Court banned all construction and demolition activities in the region, along with burning of garbage and waste, on Monday. The apex court, which observed that people co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019