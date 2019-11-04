‘Quad’ reviews situation in Indo-Pacific region

Senior officials of the 'Quad' countries - India, the US, Japan and Australia – on Monday held consultations on the situation in Indo-Pacific and supported an ASEAN-led mechanisms for the regional architecture for the region. The meeting took place nearly five weeks after foreign ministers of the grouping deliberated on the situation in the Indo-pacific region where China has been flexing its muscle.

"The officials reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region based on shared values and principles and respect for international law," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. The officials reiterated their firm support for ASEAN-Centrality and ASEAN-led mechanisms in the regional architecture for the Indo-Pacific, and expressed their readiness to work with ASEAN and all other countries towards realizing a common and promising vision for the region, it said.

The MEA said the officials exchanged views on ongoing and additional practical cooperation in the areas of connectivity and infrastructure development, and security matters, including counterterrorism, cyber and maritime security, with a view to promoting peace, security, stability, prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

In November 2017, India, the US, Australia and Japan gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy for keeping the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

