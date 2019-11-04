International Development News
Development News Edition

MTNL sets December 3 for employees to opt for VRS

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:38 IST
MTNL sets December 3 for employees to opt for VRS

State-run telecom firm MTNL on Monday rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, days after the government approving a revival package for the struggling unit. The scheme, based on the Gujarat Model of VRS, will be open for employees till December 3, 2019.

In a notice sent out by MTNL to employees, the company mentioned "all regular and permanent employees of 50 years and above as on January 31, 2020" are eligible to opt for the scheme. MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar had earlier told PTI that around 15,000 out of 22,000 employees of the state-run firm are estimated to be eligible for the scheme and the package offered by the government is attractive for all of them.

"This will bring down our employees cost to 25 percent of revenue from 85 percent at present by February. We expect to be EBIDTA positive within 2 years due to this step," Kumar has told PTI. The government has approved a Rs 68,751-crore revival package for loss-making BSNL and MTNL, including 4G spectrum allocation and voluntary retirement scheme.

MTNL VRS note highlighted that up to 46 months of salary is expected to be given as a lump sum ex-gratia compensation. The company has segregated the scheme for three sets of employees-- combined service optees, pro-rata optees, and MTNL recruited employees.

Combined service optees at MTNL will get ex-gratia plus an admissible pension of up to 125 percent of their salary. Pro-rata options will also get the same benefit as combined service optees having the same period of service completed and remaining. While MTNL recruited employees will get ex-gratia up to 100 percent of salary. "Employees with vigilance cases also allowed provisionally," the notice said.

The cabinet also approved a merger of the state-owned telecom firms and till the completion of the process, MTNL will operate as a subsidiary of BSNL, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here while sharing details of the revival package. The company had posted a loss of Rs 3,388.07 crore and revenue of Rs 2,085.41 crore in 2018-19. The total debt on the company is around Rs 20,000 crore.

The finance cost of MTNL was around 50 percent of the revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US slaps sanctions on Iran supreme leader's aides on embassy anniversary

The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on nine aides to Irans supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the 40th anniversary of revolutionary zealots seizing the US embassy in Tehran.This action further constricts the supreme leaders ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. sanctions nine people, one entity tied to Iran's top leader

The United States imposed sanctions on nine people with ties to Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of Irans judiciary, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday.The Unit...

Odisha: Body of HIV positive patient remains abandoned for over 12 hours at hospital

The body of an HIV positive patient was left abandoned for over 12 hours at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research VIMSAR in Burla. The hospital staff was reportedly fearing infection from touching the body.After t...

Schiff expects White House officials subpoenaed to testify Monday to defy summons

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Monday he fully expected four White House officials scheduled for depositions with investigators in the Houses impeachment inquiry to defy congressional subpoenas.We expect the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019