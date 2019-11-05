International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St extends recent gains on trade deal optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 01:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 01:46 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St extends recent gains on trade deal optimism
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, hitting record highs again on hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy. U.S. officials on Friday indicated that a trade deal with China could be signed this month, with risk sentiment also boosted by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross saying on Sunday that licenses for U.S. companies to sell components to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd would come "very shortly."

In May, Huawei, the world's largest telecoms equipment provider, was put under a U.S. blacklist citing national security concerns. The technology sector gained, as trade-sensitive chip stocks rallied and also helped the Philadelphia Semiconductor index to a record high.

Optimism about progress with China after Friday's market highs is "making it easier for investors to continue buying and climbing a wall of worry," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. Energy shares jumped along with gains in oil prices.

The third-quarter earnings season has been fairly upbeat, with the majority of S&P 500 companies beating profit expectations so far, according to Refinitiv data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.11 points, or 0.33%, to 27,438.47, the S&P 500 gained 11.02 points, or 0.36%, to 3,077.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.57 points, or 0.59%, to 8,435.97.

Last week's interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, hopes of a trade deal and a better-than-feared October jobs growth report have been the main catalysts of the recent rally. Financial stocks gained 0.90%, helped by a 1.2% rise in shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc after it topped estimates for quarterly operating profit.

Limiting the day's gains was a roughly 3% drop in shares of McDonald's Corp, which dismissed Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook over a consensual relationship with an employee. Under Armour Inc fell more than 19% as the sportswear maker lowered its full-year revenue forecast for a second straight time this year, a day after it confirmed a federal probe related to its accounting practices.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.64-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.75-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 65 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 134 new highs and 34 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'It's not abuse, it's rape': protesters denounce Spanish assault ruling

Hundreds of people protested in Spains capital on Monday against a court ruling last week that cleared five men of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl and instead found them guilty of the lesser charge of sexual abuse.Barcelonas High Court sente...

UK parliament elects Labour lawmaker Hoyle as Speaker

Opposition Labour lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle was elected speaker of Britains House of Commons on Monday and will take on the role of refereeing the next parliamentary instalment of the countrys exit from the European Union. Hoyle, who had been ...

UPDATE 1-'Catalonia has no king,' separatist protesters say during Spanish royals' visit

Thousands of demonstrators banged on kitchen pots and chanted Catalonia has no king on Monday to protest a visit by the Spanish royal family to the capital of the region that has been hit by weeks of separatist demonstrations. Attended by K...

New American sanctions a sign of U.S. bullying - Iran foreign ministry

New U.S. sanctions on nine people close to Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, including his chief of staff, one of his sons and the head of the judiciary are a sign of the bullying approach of the United States toward internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019