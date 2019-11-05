International Development News
CarbonClick’s carbon offsetting application now available in NZ

The company’s application makes offsetting the carbon footprint of an online purchase happens with just a click.

CarbonClick allows people to take immediate action against climate change, which is a demand consumers are increasingly placing on businesses as the urgency of addressing climate change builds. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

CarbonClick's carbon offsetting application is now available in New Zealand and on the global marketplace Shopify. The company's application makes offsetting the carbon footprint of an online purchase happens with just a click.

CarbonClick allows people to take immediate action against climate change, which is a demand consumers are increasingly placing on businesses as the urgency of addressing climate change builds.

CarbonClick uses a portfolio of New Zealand and international offset projects for its carbon offsetting needs. The company has a fully audited roster of carbon offsetting partners that will do the hard work, provided people choose to offset their carbon at checkout. The system also provides an 'impact dashboard' so people can see and share the carbon reductions they've achieved.

"Our aim is to fight climate change for a sustainable and healthy planet. The first step to that is reducing our carbon, but if you can't do that then offsetting is the next step," says Dave Rouse, CEO, CarbonClick. "'Make it easy' is the overwhelming response, request, and barrier to carbon offsetting right now. CarbonClick does it with a single click and that click will help tackle climate change for a sustainable and healthy planet."

CarbonClick is designed for any eCommerce website and offers an effective solution for businesses looking to improve corporate sustainability and responsibility efforts. The technology is easily installed into an existing eCommerce platform. Carbon offsetting happens at the point of online checkout, allowing a consumer to not only offset their purchase but also see what their contribution is funding.

"When we announced we were forming CarbonClick, and as we've inched closer to today's launch, we have been overwhelmed with the positive response from business leaders across New Zealand. There's a real desire from consumers to act on climate change, and CarbonClick will make it easy, transparent and provide assured efficacy for them" says Rouse.

Previous carbon offsetting schemes have been challenging and expensive to implement and provided little transparency or certainty of efficacy to the user. CarbonClick is easily implemented as a plugin or widget and provides instant social feedback to the user. Users simply see it as a green button.

"One of the benefits of the system is that people can see the good they do right away. It's one of the reasons we believe that our offsetting technology will see greater uptake rates than previous systems" says Rouse.

Early adopters include AA Smartfuel, Mighty Ape and Karma Drinks (formerly Karma Cola).

