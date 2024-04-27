Left Menu

Soccer-Feyenoord, Liverpool reach agreement over Slot - reports

Feyenoord and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement regarding the appointment of Arne Slot as coach of the Premier League club, Dutch media reported on Friday. Slot said on Thursday that he wanted to succeed German Juergen Klopp as Liverpool manager. Feyenoord and Liverpool have held positive discussions and only the final details need to be decided for Slot to join the English club, Dutch newspaper AD reported.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 01:34 IST
Soccer-Feyenoord, Liverpool reach agreement over Slot - reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Feyenoord and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement regarding the appointment of Arne Slot as coach of the Premier League club, Dutch media reported on Friday. Slot said on Thursday that he wanted to succeed German Juergen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have held positive discussions and only the final details need to be decided for Slot to join the English club, Dutch newspaper AD reported. Liverpool hope to complete the negotiations this weekend, the report added.

