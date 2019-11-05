International Development News
Vijay Kumar Sharma Joins Optoma India as Country Head

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:22 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:22 IST
NEW DELHI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma Corporation Headquarter today announced the appointment of Vijay Kumar Sharma as its country head for its operation in India, effective immediately.

Vijay joins Optoma India from BenQ Corporation where he was National Business Manager (Projectors & LFD Business) for 2015-2019 seasons. Moreover, he was the best Performing Business Head during his tenure at BenQ. He previously spent 3 seasons with TOSHIBA INDIA as Business Manager (Commercial PC Division). He managed their Channel, Enterprise & Govt. verticals.

Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC at Optoma, said, "I am pleased to announce Vijay's appointment as Country head of the Group in India. Vijay brings with him considerable experience of our industry as well as a very strong understanding of our business. With his business acumen and leadership capabilities, I am sure Vijay will be a great addition to the Optoma India executive team and a critical strategic business partner in these transformational times."

Vijay said, "Optoma today is undoubtedly the fastest growing projector and large display brand across India. I am extremely honoured and happy to take up this new role and now ready to embark upon this new challenge under Optoma's strong business philosophy."

Read more at: www.optoma.com/in/

About Optoma

Optoma is a world leading designer and manufacturer of projection and audio products for business, education, professional audio/video and home entertainment.

With our business philosophy of dedication, professionalism and efficiency, which bring synergy to corporate vision, comprehensive product categories and flexible marketing strategy, Optoma has received global recognition from customers and media.

Vertically integrated from its parent company, Coretronic Group, Optoma has focused on projection system development and marketing since it was established. With full competency of resource distributing and controlling in the value added chain, Optoma is the true pioneer in the world of projection technology.

The extensive product range includes projectors for portable, fixed installation and home theatre projectors. Committed to fully serve the business/education, home, mobile/entertainment, Optoma is devoted to make your business more efficient, learning more attractive, and life more enjoyable.

The Optoma Group has continental headquarters in Asia, Europe, and USA.

www.optoma.com/ap/

For more information, brochures, and product images, please contact:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023244/Optoma_Vijay_Kumar_Sharma.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

