Mustard seed futures fall on low demand

Mustard seed prices on Tuesday eased by Rs 29 to Rs 4,288 per quintal in futures trade as speculators cut down their positions on subdued demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for November delivery fell by Rs 29, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 4,288 per quintal in a business turnover of 26,420 lots.

Mustard seed contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 21, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 4,309 per quintal in a business turnover of 25,400 lots. Marketmen said offloading of positions by participants following a weak trend in spot market due to easing demand led to fall in mustard seed prices.

