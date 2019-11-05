International Development News
Development News Edition

"Mailbox 200": Soviet waste dump a landslide away from poisoning millions

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:06 IST
"Mailbox 200": Soviet waste dump a landslide away from poisoning millions

Hidden in a remote Central Asian gorge, thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste are one landslide away from contaminating the water supply for the whole Ferghana valley, home to millions of people, environmentalists say. Neglected for decades by the Soviet Union and then Kyrgyzstan, uranium ore dumps near the town of Mailuu-Suu must be urgently reinforced to prevent disaster, according to the European Commission and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) which are raising funds for the project.

"There are 14 million people in the Ferghana valley and in the event of a natural disaster water may wash away the tailings into the Naryn (Syr Darya) river which will be a tragedy for the whole valley," says Bolotbek Karimov, an environment researcher based in the southern Kyrgyz city of Osh. Once known simply as Mailbox 200, the town was founded in 1946 under a secret Soviet uranium mining programme which employed de facto prisoners - people of politically suspect ethnicities such as Germans and former Red Army soldiers found guilty of surrendering in World War Two.

By 1968, when mining operations in the area ended, they had produced more than 2 million cubic metres of tailings, or mine dumps, which were hastily buried on mountain slopes along the Mailuu-Suu river. The river flows down into the Ferghana valley, one of the most densely populated areas in Central Asia, now divided among Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. In 1958, a dam at one of the tailings failed after heavy rainfall and an earthquake, releasing thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste.

The Soviet Union never published a detailed damage assessment report on the incident, but environmentalists say it not only poisoned people, cattle and fish, but also contaminated rice fields downstream. Mailuu-Suu itself is a scary illustration of what could happen to the Ferghana valley if the dumps are washed into the rivers: cancer rates here are 50% higher than the national average, congenital diseases such as Down's syndrome are also more widespread and virtually everyone has a thyroid disease.

Ignoring warning signs, some residents graze their cattle, sheep, goats and horses on the soil which covers the tailings, barbed wire fences around those areas having been knocked down decades ago. "We offered relocating the people, but they refused. Home is home," says Rakhmanbek Toichuyev, another Osh-based researcher.

Some 30 million euros need to be raised in order to reinforce or relocate the Mailuu-Suu dumps and dispose of other hazardous materials in the town of 20,000, European Commission and EBRD officials say. Another 40 million euros will be required for a similar clean-up in neighbouring Tajikistan where a similar site was also used to mine uranium in the Soviet era. (Additional reporting by Hulkar Isamova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD AP Mishra arrested

Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited AP Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL...

Senitta debunks menstrual hygiene myths and spreads Dioxin awareness

Kanpur Uttar Pradesh India Nov 05 ANINewsVoir Its high time now to break through all the myths and taboos related to menstrual hygiene with Senitta. A brand by Unicorn Hygiene, aspires to spark the flame of knowledge and enlightenment about...

Copper futures up on spot demand

Copper prices on Tuesday rose 0.17 per cent to Rs 442.35 per kg in futures trade after participants raised their positions amid pick-up in demand in spot market.On the Multi commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November contracts was ...

Andhra Pradesh: After facing flak, CM Reddy orders to reinstates award on name of Abdul Kalam

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday ordered to reinstate the name of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards after facing flak over changing its name. The Andhra Chief Minister ordered to immediately cancel the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019