Prism Johnson net loss widens to Rs 28.8 cr in Sept qtr

Prism Johnson Ltd on Tuesday posted a widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 28.82 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the year-ago period, Prism Johnson said in a BSE filing.

However, total income rose to Rs 1,418.99 crore from Rs 1,401.70 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said. Prism Johnson Limited, formerly Prism Cement Ltd, is an integrated building materials company which offers various cement, bath products.

The company has three divisions, viz cement, H & R Johnson (India), and RMC (India). Shares of the company were trading 5.77 percent down at Rs 78.40 per scrip on the BSE.

