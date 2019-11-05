International Development News
Development News Edition

Bankers expect resolution to DHFL issue by Dec-end

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:26 IST
Bankers expect resolution to DHFL issue by Dec-end
Image Credit: ANI

Bankers expect the resolution of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL to be finalized by the end of next month, according to a banker who is part of the lenders' consortium. The Inter-Creditor Agreement (ICA) is in place for the resolution of the account and banks are looking at it, the senior banker said.

The resolution would be reached by December 31, the banker expressed hope amidst SFIO probe of alleged financial irregularities committed by DHFL. Asked if the NCLT route could be taken for resolution, the banker said that all aspects are being examined, it is premature to comment at the moment.

According to the Reserve Bank's June 7 NPA resolution framework, for a resolution plan to be passed, 75 percent of lenders by value and 60 percent by numbers must approve it and sign the ICA. The banker also said that mutual funds as a category of debtors are still not on the same page.

In September, DHFL had proposed a resolution plan that converted debt to equity, following which lenders would acquire 51 percent of the company. It also sought a Rs 15,000-crore lifeline from the lenders as they finalize the resolution plan. The resolution plan offered by DHFL proposed to convert 2.3 percent of each lender's exposure into equity at Rs 54 per share.

The beleaguered home financier owes Rs 83,873 crore as of July 6, 2019, to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders, including retail bondholders. The company has been facing liquidity issues since last September and yet has paid back Rs 41,000 crore of its financial obligations through a combination of securitization of assets and repayment collections.

The Wadhawan family, who owns a little over 39 percent in the company, has been looking at various ways to come out of the stress which first came to light late last year following the IL&FS bankruptcy. These include selling stakes in group entities, including in the flagship to the extent of giving up management control. Earlier this week, the government has ordered an SFIO probe into alleged financial irregularities at mortgage lender DHFL after finding instances of suspected fund diversions.

DHFL came under the scanner in the wake of allegations that the company had siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore worth bank loans through layers of shell entities. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs carried out a detailed examination of the allegations of financial misdoings against the company's promoters through the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The RoC report indicated suspected fund diversions at the company, following which the ministry has asked the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe the case, as per the source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines: Judge Mario Banez shot dead in San Fernando

Judge Mario Anacleto Banez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tagudin town, Ilocos Sur, was shot dead by unidentified suspect on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported. It was not immediately clear there was more than one gunman involved i...

Puskhar Mela: Murrah bull Bhima main attraction

Bhima, a seven-year-old Murrah bull, has become the centre of attraction at the animal fair in Rajasthans Pushkar, with several making a beeline to take selfies with 1300-kg animal on Tuesday. Fourteen-foot-long and six feet in height, its ...

India to see 10% salary increase in 2020: Report

As the economy continues to falter, salaries in India are projected to rise 10 per cent in 2020, says a report. In 2019, the effective wage increase was 9.9 per cent which is projected to touch 10 per cent next year. While salary increases...

Centre has freedom to amend its CGHS scheme, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with the modified Central Government Health Services CGHS scheme, saying it is for the Centre to decide how to give health benefits and supply medicines to its serving and retired employ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019