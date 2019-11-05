International Development News
Development News Edition

HCL Infosystems loss widens to Rs 39.9 cr in Q2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:28 IST
HCL Infosystems loss widens to Rs 39.9 cr in Q2
Image Credit: Wikimedia

IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a wider consolidated loss of Rs 39.92 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 33 crore in the July-September 2018 quarter, a regulatory filing said.

Its revenue from operations of HCL Infosystems also declined by over 40 per cent to Rs 581.77 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 976.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, it added. The company's distribution business revenue was at Rs 545 crore in the second quarter, of which the enterprise distribution segment was Rs 310 crore and consumer distribution was Rs 235 crore.

"During the quarter, our enterprise business was subdued because of competitive environment and market slowdown. "In our system integration and solutions business, we are moving ahead as per our road map of focusing on execution of existing contracts and on collection of receivables," HCL Infosystems Managing Director Rangarajan Raghavan said.

He added that in this quarter, the company made "some traction in collections including a sizeable one from the Ministry of Defence". The company continues to explore rationalisation and monetisation of its business and assets, he said.

The global services business in Singapore clocked Rs 104 crore in revenues. In August, the company had entered into an agreement to sell its step-down subsidiary, HCL Insys Pte Ltd, Singapore, to PCCW Solutions Ltd, Hong Kong, for a consideration of SGD 42 million plus closing cash balances and adjustments to working capital and net debt. The transaction has not yet been consummated pending compliance with closing precedents and accordingly, the business operations associated with these transactions has been considered as discontinued operations.

The SI and solutions business registered a revenue of Rs 37 crore in the September 2019 quarter. The company said it continues to face inordinate delay with certain customer acceptances and payments thereof, especially in the power sector.

"We are constantly engaging with customer for expediting the resolution but the progress has been very slow. During the quarter, we have provided for Rs 14.6 crore on account of such receivable," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Summary: Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-shows

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-showsU.S. lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have scheduled another crucial round...

UPDATE 2-Labour's Corbyn brands UK PM Johnson's Brexit plans "Thatcherism on steroids"

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday of seeking to hijack Brexit to unleash a Thatcherite bonfire of regulation that would usher in what he cast as a much harsher brand of American-style ca...

India says supports FTA talks with EU after refusing to join China-led accord

India should hold talks with the European Union for a free trade agreement, the government said on Tuesday, a day after it refused to join a China-backed regional trade pact for fear of a flood of cheap Chinese imports. Trade Minister Piyus...

HCL Infosystems loss widens to Rs 39.9 cr in Q2

IT company HCL Infosystems on Tuesday posted a wider consolidated loss of Rs 39.92 crore for the September 2019 quarter. The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 33 crore in the July-September 2018 quarter, a regulatory filing said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019