SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC) on Tuesday said it has resumed commercial production across its plants in Tamil Nadu after about a month-long gap. The plants in Tuticorin were shut down as per schedule for regular maintenance and up-gradation work and also the replacement of the Urea reactor about a month ago.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it resumed commercial production of Urea and Ammonia on November 3 in its plants in Tuticorin. The plants are expected to reach full capacity over the next few days, it said.

Netherlands-based Stamicarbon, a world leader in the design and development of urea plants for the fertilizer industry, supplied the new urea reactor to SPIC, the company said. The erection of a new reactor was done smoothly with due safety of the plant and equipment and also to the environment, it said.

Ahead of resuming the commercial production, the new reactor also underwent thorough quality checks and other maintenance work, it said.

