International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 1,300 startups added in 2019, over 8,900 tech-startups in India now: Nasscom

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:17 IST
Over 1,300 startups added in 2019, over 8,900 tech-startups in India now: Nasscom
Image Credit: Flickr

With the addition of more than 1,300 startups this year so far, India continues to reinforce its position as the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, according to IT industry body Nasscom. The total number of tech startups in the country has grown to 8,900-9,300 with 1,300 startups being added this year so far. India also witnessed the addition of seven Unicorns this year till August taking the total tally to 24 - the third-highest number of Unicorns (companies with a valuation of over USD 1 billion) in a single country in the world.

The startups have created an estimated 60,000 direct jobs and 1.3-1.8 lakh indirect jobs, Nasscom said in a report. According to the report, investment in start-ups was steady with USD 4.4 billion flowing in between January-September this year across 450 start-ups - up 5 percent year-on-year (y-o-y).

The funding saw a huge spike in early stages (series A, B as well) with USD 1.6 billion being recorded and growing at 70 percent y-o-y. The trend witnessed over the year was that start-ups are driving focus more towards the B2B space and almost half of the country's start-ups are offering enterprise-focused services, it said.

Over 18 percent of all start-ups in India are now leveraging deep-tech, which means there are over 1,600 such companies in India. This number constituted only 8 percent of start-ups incepted in 2014, and has seen a 40 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the past five years, the report said. The start-up landscape in the country is becoming the epitome of innovation, with companies bringing out solutions that are aimed at solving locally relevant issues, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh said.

"However, to stimulate innovation, government and corporates need to focus on increasing their role as prominent stakeholders playing the part of venture capitalists and providing the appropriate market access, funding, and guidance to seed-stage start-ups," she added. Ghosh said the Indian start-up ecosystem has come a long way in providing a level playing field for innovators to flourish by strengthening capabilities and fostering co-creation.

"The next wave of growth will be at the junction of convergence of technologies, where different sectors will embrace digital to re-define their operations," she added. Nasscom aims to accelerate the startup ecosystem in India significantly by 2025.

This entails increasing the number of unicorns to 95-105 potentially and the cumulative valuation to USD 350-390 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Deepak bags India's 10th Olympic quota in shooting, Manu Bhaker also wins gold in Asian C'ships

Birthday boy Deepak Kumar secured Indias 10th Olympic quota in shooting while Manu Bhaker claimed the womens 10m air pistol gold medal in the 14th Asian Championship here on Tuesday. Deepak gifted himself a bronze medal in mens 10m air rifl...

BRIEF-UK Rail Union RMT Says Total Of 27 Days Of Strike Action Will Take Place In December On South Western Railway

Nov 5 Reuters - UK RAIL UNION RMT SAYS TOTAL OF 27 DAYS OF STRIKE ACTION WILL TAKE PLACE IN DECEMBER ON SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAY Source text httpbit.ly2PPBG5mAlso Read REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1000 pm GMT6 a.m. SGT...

HP investor meet to showcase 8 focus sectors

The global investors meet organized by Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala on November 7-8 will showcase investment opportunities in eight focus sectors, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday. The sectors are agriculture, manufacturing and phar...

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL10 JK-MEHBOOBA-DAUGHTER Shift my mother to place equipped for winter Mehbooba Muftis daughter to J-K admn Srinagar Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019