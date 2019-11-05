International Development News
Development News Edition

NSE chief asks FM to lower taxes to boost investment flows

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:53 IST
NSE chief asks FM to lower taxes to boost investment flows

India's top equity bourse NSE's head Vikram Limaye on Tuesday said a multitude of taxes is making domestic markets uncompetitive and appealed the Government to reduce the same to help investment flows. He said the securities transaction tax, capital gains tax, stamp duty, and goods and services tax on capital market transactions are hurting India as compared to peer markets.

He made the comments amid a deepening slowdown in economic growth which has plummeted to six-year lows and a slew of measures being taken by the Government to revive the same. In recent days, there have been conflicting media reports over whether the government is abolishing dividend distribution tax, securities transaction tax and long-term capital gains tax on shares. "A streamlined tax structure would significantly enhance the attractiveness of our markets and wider participation would enhance liquidity across securities," Limaye said at an event to commemorate NSE's 25 years, in presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said India is full of aspirational small businesses that will be requiring growth capital and the presence of a large pool of investors is a necessary precondition for meeting their aspirations. "I request the finance minister and chairman SEBI to examine the overall transaction costs including taxes, margins and compliance costs to improve the competitiveness of Indian markets. This would also facilitate an increase in our weightage in global indices which would attract more foreign capital," Limaye said.

He said it is important to enhance institutional participation in markets by giving them seamless access to a variety of products to earn higher returns or manage risks more efficiently. "A comprehensive review of institutional participation in equities, equity derivatives and corporate bond markets should be undertaken to better align regulation and risk parameters to facilitate greater involvement of pension funds, insurance companies, banks and mutual funds in markets," Limaye said.

He also pitched for a Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) like the scheme to open Demat accounts to trade in shares, where investors will be able to open accounts just using a bank account and Aadhar number.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Jury selection begins in longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone's trial

The criminal trial of President Donald Trumps long-time adviser Roger Stone began on Tuesday with the start of jury selection as he faces charges arising from former Special Counsel Robert Muellers investigation that documented Russian inte...

SC refuses to pass order on Karnataka Congress request about CM Yediyurappa's audio clip

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to pass order on the request of Karnataka Congress regarding fresh audio clip in which state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly referring to the 17 rebel Cong-JDS MLAs who were disqualified as As...

Social media disinformation, surveillance growing: watchdog

Governments around the world are increasingly using social media to manipulate elections and monitor their citizens, in a worrisome trend for democracy, a human rights watchdog said Tuesday. An annual report on online freedom by the nonprof...

Brazil's Bolsonaro delivers new economic proposals to Congress

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on Tuesday went to Congress to deliver a wide-ranging bundle of proposed economic reforms to tackle a budget deficit, hoping to build on momentum from a landmark pension ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019