HP investor meet to showcase 8 focus sectors

The global investors' meet organised by Himachal Pradesh at Dharamshala on November 7-8 will showcase investment opportunities in eight focus sectors, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday. The sectors are agriculture, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality, civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy.

It will be attended by diplomats, leaders from corporate sector, senior policy makers, development agencies and investors from across the world. Himachal Pradesh has implemented online single window system which provides approvals and renewals for investment in all the sectors.

"Investor can now apply for permission for purchase of land under section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and land Reform Act, 1972, through online portal," it added.

