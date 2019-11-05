CG Power Indonesian arm bags order worth USD 24 mn from Persero

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Tuesday said its step down subsidiary CG Power Indonesia bags additional IDR 334 billion (USD 24 million) order from Indonesian state utility PT PLN Indonesia (Persero) for Power Transformers India. "CG Power Systems Indonesia (CG Indonesia) has bagged an order from Indonesian state utility PT PLN (Persero) for manufacture and supply of 25 units'

Power Transformers valued at IDR 334 billion (USD 24 million)," a company statement said. This order is in addition to the order for 14 units at IDR 290 billion (USD 21 million) received earlier this year taking total order from PLN to IDR 624 billion (USD 45 million) for FY 2020.

This order will support PLN's ambitious goal to enhance its Transmission Grid Performance and will be completed by June 2020, playing a critical part in its on-going Fast Track Program. The scope of this order consists of designing, manufacturing, and installation of 39 units of Power Transformers at various Substations and Power Plants spread over the Indonesian archipelago.

Commenting on this prestigious award, Lloyd Pinto, President – International Businesses of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd said in the statement, "It is CG's constant endeavor to provide world-class products and service to our customers, enabling them, in turn, to be successful in their businesses. We are sure that CG's commitment towards constant improvement and innovation will make our bond with our customers' even stronger."

Commenting on this prestigious award, Sudhir Mathur, Whole Time Executive Director of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd added, "We thank PLN for their constant support over the years and for reposing their trust in CG. This award reinforces our focus and commitment to growing our presence in the SEAP region." Avantha Group Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CG) is a global pioneering leader in the management and application of electrical energy. CG provides end-to-end solutions that meet all the electrical needs of its' customers. CG's offerings include electrical products, systems, and services for utilities, power generation and industries.

