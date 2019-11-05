International Development News
Development News Edition

REC net down 24pc at Rs 1,322 cr in Q2

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:29 IST
REC net down 24pc at Rs 1,322 cr in Q2

State-run REC's consolidated net profit dropped about 24 per cent to Rs 1,322.47 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, compared to that of Rs 1,732.75 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing. Total income of the company rose to Rs 7,483.75 crore in the second quarter from Rs 6,246.05 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company said that the loan book has continued to grow on sequential basis and has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore during the September quarter. The loan book of the company has increased to Rs 3.01 lakh crore as at September 30, 2019, as against Rs 2.57 lakh crore as at September 30, 2018, reflecting a growth of 17 per cent.

"The interest coverage ratio of the Company has been at 1.42 with an Earnings per Share (EPS) of Rs 6.62 during Q2 FY20. The Net Worth of the Company stands at Rs 36,837 crores as on September 30, 2019, with a book value per share of Rs 187," it said. The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the Company continues to stay healthy to support future growth for the Company at 17.70 per cent as at September 30, 2019, as against 16.14 per cent as at September 30, 2018.

The Company has provided an amount of Rs 300 crore towards provisioning during the current quarter, but it has primarily been used to cushion the provisioning coverage ratio against credit-impaired assets (NPAs). As a result, the Provision Coverage Ratio against the credit-impaired assets under the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework has improved to 49.40 per cent as at September 30, 2019, it said. With no incremental slippages, the asset quality has been improving steadily and the Net NPA (bad loans) levels improved from 3.72 per cent as at June 30, 2019 to 3.47 per cent as at September 30, 2019. Further, the loans to government and public sector, forming 88 per cent of the loan book, have not shown any indications of credit impairment.

Talking about the results, Ajeet Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, said in the statement, “The sentiments in the power sector has been improving. We saw a resolution sail through in respect of one of the stressed assets during the current quarter and we are hopeful of resolution of some more stressed assets in the coming quarters. With recent Govt. initiatives like payment security mechanism for power generators, we continue to remain optimistic about the sector in the times to come.” PTI KKS KKS MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Siddaramaiah desperately wants to be CM again: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel

Slamming Congress leader Siddaramaiah over his demand for BS Yediyurappas resignation, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday said the former desperately wants to become the Chief Minister again. Siddar...

TSRTC depot manager attacked, employees continue stir despite

A depot manager en route to work was allegedly attacked by some people in Nirmal district, as the TSRTC employees continued their month-long indefinite stir nothwithstanding the midnight deadline on Tuesday set by the Telangana government t...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Italian club Verona was on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotelli scored in Sunday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019