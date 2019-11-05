International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Struggling Norwegian Air launches shares issue, bond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:29 IST
UPDATE 1-Struggling Norwegian Air launches shares issue, bond
Image Credit: Flickr

Norwegian Air is planning a share issue and a $175 million bond, raising enough cash to meet the struggling budget airline's needs through 2020 and beyond, it said on Tuesday. The share issue will be it's third in less than two years.

With mounting debts and suffering from the grounding of its 18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Norwegian has this year replaced breakneck expansion with cost-cutting in a bid to regain profitability. "After the completion of the transactions, Norwegian is fully funded through 2020 and beyond based on the current business plan," Europe's third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers said in a statement.

It said it was considering a private placement of up to 27.25 million new shares and a bond issue of up to $175 million. The deals together could raise close to 2.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($316 million) if the shares are sold at current market prices, a Reuters calculation showed, although the company might have to sell at a discount.

"The proceeds ... will secure required financing of working capital during the winter season and create headroom to financial covenants while completing the strategic transformation of the company," it said. The airline also reported October traffic figures on Tuesday, before the scheduled release on Wednesday.

Passenger traffic declined in October from a year ago, its monthly report showed, the first such fall on record as the carrier cut loss-making routes from its network. Overall traffic, a measure of distance flown and the number of people carried (RPK), fell 3% year on year in October, the company said. Analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a fall of 12.1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Mylan shares slide after warning of hit to revenue

Generic drugmaker Mylan NV said on Tuesday reevaluation of its portfolio of medicines will continue next year and cautioned of a hit to revenue, and its shares nearly 6. Mylan, which posted higher-than-expected third-quarter profit with the...

UPDATE 2-Struggling Norwegian Air to sell more shares, launch bond issue

Norwegian Air plans to raise up to 316 million through its third share sale in two years and a bond issue to meet the struggling airlines financial needs through 2020 and beyond, it said on Tuesday. With mounting debts and suffering from th...

In last days, al-Baghdadi sought safety in shrinking domain

Beirut, Nov 5 AP In his last months on the run, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of co...

Karnataka disqualified MLA claims Yediyurappa gave Rs 1,000 cr to support him to be CM

Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works. Someb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019