International Development News
Development News Edition

Cost of higher tariffs on China passed down to US consumers, firms: UN data

Other trade winners from the measures include Mexico ($3.5 billion), the European Union ($2.7 billion) and Viet Nam ($2.6 billion) and the positive effects for them “have increased over time”, UNCTAD said.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 05:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 05:49 IST
Cost of higher tariffs on China passed down to US consumers, firms: UN data
“US consumers are paying for the tariffs …in terms of higher prices,” said Alessandro Nicita, an economist at the UN trade agency, UNCTAD. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The trade tariff spat between China and the United States has been a "lose-lose" situation for both countries and the wider world and it is likely to deteriorate unless a deal is reached, UN economists said on Tuesday.

According to data from the first six months of the year, most of the cost of higher US tariffs on China has been passed down to US consumers and firms.

"US consumers are paying for the tariffs …in terms of higher prices," said Alessandro Nicita, an economist at the UN trade agency, UNCTAD. "Not only final consumers like us, but importers of intermediate products – firms which import parts and components from China."

Tariffs 'cost China $35 billion in the first half of 2019'

But the US-initiated measures – put in place in the middle of last year - have also hit the Asian giant, to the tune of $35 billion.

Its firms have seen exports of these targeted products fall by a quarter over the same period on average, with other competitors – notably Taiwan – picking up some of the slack ($4.2 billion in the first half of 2019).

Other trade winners from the measures include Mexico ($3.5 billion), the European Union ($2.7 billion) and Viet Nam ($2.6 billion) and the positive effects for them "have increased over time", UNCTAD said.

Korea, Canada, and India also benefited, with "substantial" gains ranging from $0.9 billion to $1.5 billion.

Other South East Asian countries scooped up the remainder of the tariff-induced casualties, UNCTAD said, while noting that African countries saw only "minimal" benefits.

Of the $35 billion Chinese export losses in the US market, about $21 billion (or 63 percent) was diverted to these countries and others, while the remaining $14 billion was either lost or captured by US producers.

Chinese manufacturers bearing costs

The UN agency also noted that there is early evidence that Chinese exporters may have started to bear part of the costs of the tariffs by lowering export prices.

The hardest-hit Chinese manufacturing sector has been computers and other office machinery, and communications equipment, where exports from China have declined by $15 billion.

Other areas that have "dropped substantially" include chemicals, furniture, precision instruments, and electrical machinery, the UNCTAD report shows.

It nonetheless underscored the resilience of Chinese firms, which maintained 75 percent of their exports to the US, despite the "substantial" tariffs imposed.

The trade war is a global warning

"The results of the study serve as a global warning; a lose-lose trade war is not only harming the main contenders, it also compromises the stability of the global economy and future growth," said UNCTAD's director of international trade and commodities, Pamela Coke Hamilton. "We hope a potential trade agreement between the US and China can deescalate trade tensions."

While the UNCTAD report does not consider the impact of Chinese tariffs on US imports, it suggests that the result is "most likely" to be the same: "higher prices for Chinese consumers, losses for US exporters and trade gains for other countries".

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR

The ongoing saga regarding the foot injury of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has ended, with the veteran going on injured reserve to end his 2019 season. For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and ...

Ohio man pleads guilty to plotting July 4, 2018, bomb attack in Cleveland

An Ohio man accused of plotting a July 4 bomb attack in Cleveland last year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, U.S. law enforcement officials said. De...

Pakistan has played active and negative role in Afghan affairs for decades: US Congressional report

For decades, Pakistan has played an active but negative role in Afghanistan, a Congressional report has said, asserting that Islamabad wants a weak government in Kabul. In its latest report on Afghanistan, the independent and bipartisan Con...

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Hangzhou beefs up efforts to forge world-class biomedical innovation city

Hangzhou, capital of east ChinasZhejiang Province, is endeavoring to build itself into a world-class biomedical innovation city like Boston.Such clarified goal indicates the strong foundation and development potential of Hangzhou in the bio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019