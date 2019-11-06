China and France sign deals worth $15 billion during Macron's visit - Chinese official
China and France signed contracts totaling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.
Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy, and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry, beef and pork to China.
