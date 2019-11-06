International Development News
China and France sign deals worth $15 billion during Macron's visit - Chinese official

  Reuters
  • |
  Beijing
  • |
  06-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:38 IST
China and France signed contracts totaling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official said at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy, and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry, beef and pork to China.

