International Development News
Development News Edition

PC Jeweller stock jumps 11 pc as Co settles case with Sebi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 12:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 12:09 IST
PC Jeweller stock jumps 11 pc as Co settles case with Sebi
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd jumped 11 percent on Wednesday after the company settled a case with markets regulator Sebi regarding alleged non-disclosure of certain information about a buyback offer that was withdrawn later. The company's scrip climbed 10.97 percent to Rs 35.90 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it advanced 10.97 percent to Rs 35.90. The company paid Rs 19,12,500 towards a full and final settlement of the alleged default, according to an order on Tuesday.

The matter pertains to the company's buyback offer that was approved by its board on May 10, 2018. However, State Bank of India (SBI) objected to the offer through two separate letters issued in July.

Subsequently, the company's board of directors decided to withdraw the offer and the same was informed to stock exchanges on July 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

TN: DMK literary wing protests against desecration of Thiruvalluvar statue

The members of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK literary wing staged a protest on Wednesday against the desecration of a statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in Thanjavur on November 4. The statue of Tamil poet and philosopher Th...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

Tesla Inc plans to double the number of repair and maintenance shops, add about 100 charging stations and revamp showrooms in China as the electric vehicle maker gears up to open its Shanghai plant.The moves mark a departure from the approa...

Man gets life imprisonment for raping, killing teenaged girl

A farmer has been sentenced for life by a court in Maharashtra for raping and killing a 17-year-old girl in 2014. District Judge H M Patwardhan on Monday pronounced Shankar Bhogade guilty under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 rape, 302 murde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019