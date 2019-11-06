International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:01 IST
UPDATE 5-China to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork

China will resume imports of Canadian beef and pork, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, some four months after Beijing blocked shipments amid an escalating diplomatic feud between the two countries. "Good news for Canadian farmers today: Canadian pork and beef exports to China will resume," Trudeau tweeted.

A spokesman at China's foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday that it had resumed allowing imports of the meat, adding that Canada has addressed the safety concerns it had and come up with a "rectification" plan. "After China assessed this it believed that Canada's rectification plan was basically in accordance with China's demands to ensure safety, and agreed to resume acceptance of sanitary documents issued by the Canadian government's competent authority for meat product exports to China," spokesman Geng Shuang told a daily media briefing.

Bilateral tensions heightened after police in Vancouver arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies Co, in December 2018 on a U.S. arrest warrant. Shortly afterward, Beijing detained two Canadian men who were later charged for spying and are still being held. Early this year China stopped purchasing Canadian canola seed, citing pest concerns, and in June authorities halted imports of Canadian beef and pork, citing bogus export certificates. Canadian officials confirmed at the time they had found falsified documents.

China was Canada's third-largest pork market by value through August, with C$491 million ($373 million) in exports. Pork shipments to China had surged because of a deadly pig disease in parts of Asia. In July Canada offered a plan to reassure China about the security of its meat export system, and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has insisted the pork-and-beef trade issue was different from the canola dispute. Canada is challenging China on canola at the World Trade Organization.

"Our long-standing trade relationship with China is very important to both sides and this represents an important step for both countries," said Chris White, president of the Canadian Meat Council, in a statement. Canada's red meat industry estimated in September that China's suspension of imports had cost the sector close to C$100 million in losses.

The resolution of the pork and beef spat came after both countries named new ambassadors. Cong Peiwu officially took over as China's ambassador in Ottawa on Nov. 1, and Dominic Barton, a former business consultant, recently took over as Canada's new envoy in Beijing. Trudeau thanked Barton and the meat industry in a tweet for helping resolve the matter, confirming a statement from the Canadian Pork Council earlier on Tuesday hinting that the market had reopened.

"Canadian pork producers are pleased that the issues preventing the export of pork products to China have been resolved," the pork council said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3155 Canadian dollars)

Also Read: Trudeau's Liberals to form minority government: Canadian TV projections

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

IIMK sets to remodel Kerala's all-women "mahila mall'

Keralas all-women Mahila Mall, touted to be the first such initiative in the country, is all set to be more professional as the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode IIMK has stepped in to overhaul its marketing model. An ambitious ini...

Manmohan appeals to take forward Guru Nanak's message

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday appealed to all to take forward Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs message of mutual love and respect to ensure an equitable society. Advocating that peace and harmony was the only way forwa...

Nuclear inspectors on ground after Iran says enriching at Fordow

U.N. nuclear inspectors are on the ground in Iran and will report back on relevant activities, an International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman said on Wednesday after Iran said it injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow site.We ...

UK PM and Egyptian President agree to strengthen relationships

A Downing Street spokesperson saidThe Prime Minister spoke to President Sisi of Egypt this afternoon.The leaders welcomed the recent lifting of restrictions on flights from the UK to Sharm el-sheik as the first step towards services resumi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019