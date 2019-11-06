International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China and France sign deals worth $15 bln during Macron's visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:19 IST
UPDATE 2-China and France sign deals worth $15 bln during Macron's visit

China and France signed contracts totalling $15 billion during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, a Chinese government official told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Deals were struck in the fields of aeronautics, energy and agriculture, including approval for 20 French companies to export poultry, beef and pork to China. They also agreed to expand a protocol for poultry exports reached this year to include duck and geese as well as foie gras, and to work on a protocol allowing France to export pig semen to China, according to a statement from the French president's office.

Macron arrived in China on Monday and was due to leave later on Wednesday. Energy deals included a memorandum of understanding between Beijing Gas Group and French utility Engie to collaborate on a liquefied natural gas terminal and storage in the northern city of Tianjin.

An executive with Beijing Gas Group told Reuters that the cooperation with Engie would include the French firm supplying membrane technology, used for gas leak prevention, in the massive gas storage projects that China is embarking on. Among other deals, France's Total will set up a joint venture with China's Shenergy Group to distribute LNG by truck in the Yangtze River Delta.

The two countries also agreed to reach an agreement by the end of January on the cost and location of a nuclear fuel reprocessing facility to be built by Orano, formerly known as Areva. Previous plans to build the plant in Lianyungang in eastern China's Jiangsu province were cancelled after protests.

Separately, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said China would support its firms' purchases of Airbus aircraft. Xinhua said the two countries agreed to work together to push forward the completion and delivery centre programme of the European planemaker's A350 model, as well as step up investment by Airbus in China.

China and France hope to boost cooperation, particularly in the helicopter sector as well as on aircraft engines and pilot training, it said.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-China will keep door open to foreign investment, global industry despite trade war

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Nuclear inspectors on ground after Iran says enriching at Fordow

U.N. nuclear inspectors are on the ground in Iran and will report back on relevant activities, an International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman said on Wednesday after Iran said it injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow site.We ...

UK PM and Egyptian President agree to strengthen relationships

A Downing Street spokesperson saidThe Prime Minister spoke to President Sisi of Egypt this afternoon.The leaders welcomed the recent lifting of restrictions on flights from the UK to Sharm el-sheik as the first step towards services resumi...

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes southern Iran

Tehran, Nov 6 AP A magnitude 5 earthquake has struck southern Iran. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center says the 5.5 magnitude quake struck at 1110 a.m. on Wednesday in Iran, some 125 kilometers or about 77 miles west of the p...

Lawyers strike continues for 3rd day, gates of Patiala, Saket district courts closed to litigants

Lawyers in all the six district courts here abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on November 2, and denied access to l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019