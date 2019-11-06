International Development News
Nuclear inspectors on ground after Iran says enriching at Fordow

  Reuters
  Tehran
  Updated: 06-11-2019 14:57 IST
  Created: 06-11-2019 14:34 IST
U.N. nuclear inspectors are on the ground in Iran and will report back on relevant activities, an International Atomic Energy Agency spokesman said on Wednesday after Iran said it injected uranium gas into centrifuges at its Fordow site.

"We are aware of the media reports today related to Fordow. Agency inspectors are on the ground in Iran and they will report any relevant activities to IAEA headquarters in Vienna," the spokesman said in a statement.

Iran's nuclear deal with major powers does not allow enrichment at Fordow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

