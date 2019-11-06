International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares tread water after mixed data, earnings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:58 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares tread water after mixed data, earnings
Image Credit: storyblock

European shares took a breather on Wednesday after closing at a four-year peak in the previous session, as a mixed bag of earnings reports and weak services sector data from the eurozone weighed on sentiment.

Societe Generale shares rose 4.6% to a six-month high after the bank said it had set aside three-quarters of the cash needed to deliver a planned dividend payout this year. The update helped power a 1% rise in bank stocks, the most among the major European sub-sectors. The pan-European STOXX 600 index struggled for direction after rising about 0.1% in early trading.

European shares have logged strong gains this week on growing optimism over a trade truce between the United States and China. Fresh data on Wednesday showed Germany's services sector barely grew in October, while eurozone business activity expanded slightly faster than expected last month, but remained close to stagnation.

"There is a little bit of a holding pattern after the optimism we saw on the trade front and the effect is just slowly wearing off," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group. "There is also a nagging sense that maybe this market has moved too fast too quickly so we could just move lower on some short-term weakness."

The European retail sector gained 0.3% after better-than-expected earnings from Britain's Marks and Spencer and Dutch supermarket operator Ahold Delhaize. Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut fell 4% after reporting a slowdown in its most recent quarter, while Italy's postal service provider Poste Italiane dropped 1.2% due to lackluster performance of its mail and parcel business in the third quarter.

Shares of Norwegian Air fell 9% after the struggling budget carrier conducted its third share issue in less than two years late on Tuesday.

Also Read: GLOBAL MARKETS-Earnings weigh on European stocks, sterling lower before Brexit votes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to impose "latte levy" by 2021 to cut plastic waste

Ireland will impose a so-called latte levy on disposable coffee cups by 2021 in a bid to change consumer habits and cut the environmental impact from the use of single-use plastics, its minister for climate action said on Wednesday. Ireland...

HCL Infosystems shares drop nearly 5 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of IT company HCL Infosystems on Wednesday dropped nearly 5 percent after the firm posted a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 39.92 crore for the September quarter. The scrip declined 4.93 percent to close at Rs 7.71 on the BSE. Du...

T20 format is one to try out emerging players: Rohit

Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the T20 cricket was the one where the emerging players can be tried out and he also began with it before moving to ODIs and Tests. India has achieved less success in T20s as compared to ODIs...

Iran's Rouhani says Fordow enrichment site will soon be fully operational

Irans underground uranium enrichment Fordow facility will soon be back to full operation, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted, a few hours after Tehran announced that uranium gas had been injected into centrifuges at the site on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019