International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi bans 4 persons from mkts in KLG Capital Services insider trading case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:28 IST
Sebi bans 4 persons from mkts in KLG Capital Services insider trading case
Image Credit: ANI

Regulator Sebi has barred four persons from the capital markets for five years in a case related to insider trading in shares of KLG Capital Services. The order has been passed against former executive director of SKIL Praveen Mohnot, his daughter Priyanka Singhvi, ex-deputy chairman of SKIL N Ravichandran, and his wife Anita Ravichandran.

Moreover, the regulator asked Singhvi and Anita Ravichandran to pay an amount of Rs 4.37 lakh and Rs 4.12 lakh respectively which includes unlawful gains made by them through transaction in KLG Capital shares and simple interest of 12 per cent per annum for nearly 11 years (2008-2019). The amount has to be paid within 45 days, failing which they will be restrained from the securities market "for a further period of 5 years", Sebi said in an order.

Sebi found that the four persons had access to unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) relating to an impending acquisition of shares of KLG Capital by Awaita Properties Pvt Ltd (APPL). APPL was a group company of SKIL, where Mohnot and N Ravichandran worked, according to Sebi order.

"By passing on UPSI to other persons who executed trades on the basis of such UPSI, Mohnot and N Ravichandran have indulged in insider trading," it added. Further, Singhvi and Anita had purchased shares of KLG while in possession of UPSI. By indulging in such activities, the four persons violated the provisions of Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations, it said.

Consequently, in an order passed on Tuesday, Sebi said 'Mohnot, N. Ravichandran, Singhvi and Anita Ravichandran shall not buy, sell or deal in the securities market in any manner whatsoever, or access the securities market, directly or indirectly for a period of five years". The ruling comes after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in 2015 set aside the second order passed by Sebi in 2014 and remanded the matter back to Sebi to pass a common order.

In 2014, the regulator had prohibited these four persons from dealing in the capital markets for a period 10 years. The market regulator upon receipt of alerts in the scrip of KLG Capital had conducted an analysis of the trading activity in the scrip. The analysis revealed that during February 22-27, 2008, Awaita Properties had acquired 17.11 lakh shares of KLG Capital through market transactions.

The acquisition had increased the shareholding of Awaita to 60.46 per cent and the same was disclosed by KLG to BSE on February 28, 2008. Thereafter, Awaita had had made a public announcement dated March 3, 2008 to acquire another 20 per cent shares of KLG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

If state governments don't bother about people, you have no right to be in power, says SC on Delhi-NCR pollution.

If state governments dont bother about people, you have no right to be in power, says SC on Delhi-NCR pollution....

Lawyer-Police clash: Delhi HC says no need to clarify Nov 3 order, it is self explanatory

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said there is no need to clarify its November 3 order in the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex as it is self explanatory. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar disposed ...

Honeypreet Insan granted bail - report

Panchkula court granted bail to Honeypreet Insan on Wednesday, according to Times of India. She is the main accused in the Dera Sacha Sauda violence case. The ruling comes after a court dropped sedition charges against her and 35 other accu...

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB case to face Malaysia trial next year

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 6 AFP An ex-Goldman Sachs banker will stand trial in Malaysia in April over the 1MDB scandal after he returns from the US where he has also been charged, an official said Wednesday. Billions of dollars were stolen from Mal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019