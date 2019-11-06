International Development News
Development News Edition

South Africa's Ramaphosa gets $13.5 bln of investment pledges at summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:39 IST
South Africa's Ramaphosa gets $13.5 bln of investment pledges at summit
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured about 200 billion rands ($13.5 billion) of investment pledges, mainly from domestic companies, on Wednesday as part of his drive to boost flagging economic growth.

Ramaphosa announced the investments during his opening speech at a forum aimed at drawing sorely-needed direct investment into the economy. "The new investments over five years are with the view of addressing low economic growth and reducing unemployment," Ramaphosa said. "It is pleasing to see that investors still consider South Africa as a country that has much to offer."

At last year's forum, Ramaphosa had set a goal of attracting $100 billion of new investments over a five-year period and he quickly secured more than half that amount in pledges. But many of those promises are yet to translate into projects that could make a meaningful indent in the country's 29% unemployment rate or lift the growth rate above last year's level of 0.8%.

The scale of the challenge Ramaphosa faces was underlined by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's bleak medium-term budget speech last week, which slashed this year's growth forecast to 0.5% and showed government debt would shoot up to more than 70% of gross domestic product by 2023. Moody's placed South Africa's last investment-grade credit rating on a "negative outlook" after Mboweni's updated budget projections, giving the country up to 18 months when it could be downgraded.

A downgrade could trigger billions of dollars of outflows from South African government debt. Despite a modest pickup in foreign direct investment last year, investment by local firms has remained weak during Ramaphosa's presidency as cash-rich companies continue to send money offshore.

Domestic firms like telecoms firm MTN and paper company Sappi made some of the largest pledges at Wednesday's conference, with other large investments promised by state freight company Transnet and the state airports management company. MTN pledged to invest 50 billion rand over the next five years and Sappi pledged 14 billion rand over several years.

The new pledges would be a "shot in the arm" to the local economy, Ramaphosa said. Ramaphosa has promised reforms from the energy to telecoms sectors, but progress has been slow due to opposition from labour unions and parts of his ruling African National Congress party.

His investment conference last year secured nearly 300 billion rand of investment pledges from firms like miner Anglo American. During that conference, countries including China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made a further $35 billion in pledges. Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that a new chief executive and revamped board of directors at struggling state power firm Eskom would be announced "in the next few days" and promised that his government would continue to improve the ease of doing business. ($1 = 14.83 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Himachali tourism start-up NotOnMap bags NSIF award

Community-based tourism start-up NotOnMap NoM, which has its head quarter in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district, has won NASSCOM Foundations Social Innovation Forum NSIF award. A total of 10 organisations were selected across different categ...

V-Guard Industries Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 2019

V-Guard Industries Limited, Indias leading consumer electrical and electronics company, announced the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.Q2 FY 20 highlights Consolidated Net Revenue from operation...

Uganda revamps century-old rail network after China delays funding

Uganda will begin refurbishing its century-old rail network this month to boost bulk cargo transportation, after failing to secure 2.2 billion in Chinese funding for a new standard-gauge line, a senior rail official said on Wednesday.The re...

Cong raising undue hue and cry over global investors' meet: HP CM

The opposition Congress is raising undue hue and cry over a global investors meet being organised in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Himachal Global ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019