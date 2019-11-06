International Development News
Cipla shares rise 3 pc after Q2 results

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:43 IST
Shares of drug firm Cipla on Wednesday rose 3 percent after the company posted 25 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September 30. The scrip of the company gained 2.76 percent to close at Rs 480.50 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 4.30 percent to Rs 487.75.

On the NSE, it jumped 3 percent to close at Rs 482. In terms of traded volume, 8.40 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 1.77 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Earlier in the day, Cipla on Wednesday posted a 25 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 471 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets. The company had reported a profit of Rs 377 crore during July-September, 2018-19.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,396 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 4,012 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

