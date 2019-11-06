International Development News
Development News Edition

Bosch Q2 revenue slides 26.9 % to Rs 2,313 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:49 IST
Bosch Q2 revenue slides 26.9 % to Rs 2,313 crore
Image Credit: Pixabay

Bosch Limited posted total revenue from operations of Rs 2,313 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, registering a decline of 26.9 per cent over the same period in the previous year. The drop is mainly on account of continuing cyclical and structural issues adversely impacting the auto sector, the company said.

The profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional item from continuing operations stood at Rs 421 crore, a decline of 34.4 percent, it said in a statement. "With the Indian automotive market undergoing major changes from regulatory, technological and market factors, there are opportunities in new segments of electromobility and mobility solutions", the company said.

The company has set aside an additional provision of Rs 130 crore, disclosed as an exceptional item for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, towards various continuing transformational projects. Total net profit after tax including discontinuing operations stood at Rs 99 crore, the company said.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, the managing director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch India Group, said the dip in the company's performance is mainly due to the downward trend in the automotive sector as a whole, which has been caused not only by sluggish demand but also by a paradigm shift in consumer behaviour. "To deal with this, the company has initiated a restructuring process. Wherever possible, the company wants to focus on reskilling and redeploying talented associates. Any necessary headcount adjustments will be carried out in a fair and socially acceptable manner, and will also include early voluntary retirement schemes," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook executives planned 'switcharoo' on data policy change -court filings

Facebook Inc began cutting off access to user data for app developers from 2012 to squash potential rivals while presenting the move to the general public as a boon for user privacy, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.Some exe...

SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana govt for not tackling stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Punjab government for not taking any coercive steps to tackle stubble burning which led to the depletion of air quality in the national capital and asked it to ensure that this does not happen in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk rally pauses as markets await signals on trade

Global stock markets steadied after a three-day rally on Wednesday as traders continued to watch incoming economic data and awaited new developments from U.S.-China trade talks. MSCIs All Country World Index was flat on the day, after rally...

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on addiction struggle: I'd been nursing secret addiction for over 10 yrs

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating 20 years of sobriety but it was never a straight road for the actor, whose father was an addict. The Halloween star said she knew her father, actor Tony Curtis had a problem and admitted to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019