TAKE Solutions reports Rs 50.98-crore net profit in Q2

TAKE Solutions, engaged in life sciences and supply chain management, on Wednesday said the company has made a net profit of Rs 50.98 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based company reported a net profit at Rs 60.79 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2019 net profits were Rs 97.06 crore as against Rs 114.96 crore registered the same period last fiscal. The total revenue for the July-September quarter grew to Rs 614.88 crore from Rs 529.03 crore registered during the same quarter the previous year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, the total revenue was Rs 1,198.44 crore as against Rs 1,005.05 crore registered a year ago. Meanwhile, Srini Srinivasan was appointed as an independent director of the company. He has over three decades of experience in general management, commercial, research and development and manufacturing.

"We are delighted to welcome Srini Srinivasan as his extensive experience in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry will further strengthen the board," TAKE Solutions vice-chairman and managing director H R Srinivasan said. "His substantial global pharma industry expertise will contribute to TAKE's enabling appropriate strategy for global markets", he added..

