International Development News
Development News Edition

TAKE Solutions reports Rs 50.98-crore net profit in Q2

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:52 IST
TAKE Solutions reports Rs 50.98-crore net profit in Q2
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

TAKE Solutions, engaged in life sciences and supply chain management, on Wednesday said the company has made a net profit of Rs 50.98 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based company reported a net profit at Rs 60.79 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2019 net profits were Rs 97.06 crore as against Rs 114.96 crore registered the same period last fiscal. The total revenue for the July-September quarter grew to Rs 614.88 crore from Rs 529.03 crore registered during the same quarter the previous year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, the total revenue was Rs 1,198.44 crore as against Rs 1,005.05 crore registered a year ago. Meanwhile, Srini Srinivasan was appointed as an independent director of the company. He has over three decades of experience in general management, commercial, research and development and manufacturing.

"We are delighted to welcome Srini Srinivasan as his extensive experience in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry will further strengthen the board," TAKE Solutions vice-chairman and managing director H R Srinivasan said. "His substantial global pharma industry expertise will contribute to TAKE's enabling appropriate strategy for global markets", he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-FEATURE-Beyond vegan burgers: next-generation protein could come from air, methane, volcanic springs

Rewords par 12 to show figure is production cost, not sales cost By Thin Lei WinROME, Nov 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - It may sound like science fiction, but in a few short years the family dinner table may be laden with steak from a prin...

Bosch Q2 revenue slides 26.9 % to Rs 2,313 crore

Bosch Limited posted total revenue from operations of Rs 2,313 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20, registering a decline of 26.9 per cent over the same period in the previous year. The drop is mainly on account of continuing cyclical an...

Clitoris plays a part in reproduction: Study

A recent study claims that the female clitoris is vital for the reproduction process. The review notes that stimulating the clitoris activates the brain to cause a combination of changes in the female reproductive tract that creates its rea...

CILT India Expo 2019 Promotes the “Strengths of the Indian Logistics Sector”

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir India has witnessed significant economic development over the last few years that has impacted many associated segments, including the logistics sector. This industry consists of freight and transportation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019