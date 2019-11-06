EuroSchool Wakad West Campus Ranked 3rd as 'Emerging High Potential School' in India by Education World

MUMBAI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSchool Wakad West Campus ranked 3rd in India as an 'Emerging High Potential School' by Education World. The ranking is a recognition for those schools who have done exceedingly well in the fields of education. A Grand Jury of well-informed educators rated and ranked the Schools of the country in various categories of 21st century education excellence.

EuroSchool Wakad West Campus fraternity is progressively moving ahead with time and accomplishing cognizance in terms of holistic learning and bringing out an educational reformation by harnessing and polishing the intellects of children and pioneering new-age learning.

Wakad West Campus is EuroSchools third landmark campus in Pune which manifests EuroSchool's core philosophy of 'Discover Yourself'. It firmly believes in guiding children to their specific walks of interest, enhance individual skills and develop facets of their personality that makes them unique. The school offers unique experiential and co-curricular learning to its students to help them unleash their hidden talent and enable them to explore and excel in the field of their interest.

EuroSchool Wakad West Campus is equipped with a well-designed layout and specially crafted spacious campus that offers a great platform to nurture young minds and provide a safe and conducive learning environment to its student. The school has a gamut of exploration areas that include specially designed modern laboratories, reading rooms and libraries, state-of- the-art computer labs, multi-purpose playgrounds, professional sports coaches and technology-enabled classrooms. The campus provides curriculum in accordance with the ICSE Board.

EuroSchool Wakad West Principal, Jumana Gari, said, "Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure and persistence. EuroSchool believes in high values and comprehensive learning and inculcates the same in its students. Awards manifest the endeavours on the path of achieving excellence, and we are extremely proud to have bagged this prestigious award and shall continue to deliver excellence."

About EuroSchool:

In 2009, EuroKids International ventured into K-12 education with EuroSchool, a network of 11 K-12 institutions today. The philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' further strengthens the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential and skills is critical to thriving in the 21st century. The school blends its 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy with the Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology. This paves the way for students to excel in academics, while co-curricular activities shape their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. EuroSchool operates on a DIRECT Academic Delivery Model with schools in urban locations across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.

For more information, please visit the website https://www.euroschoolindia.com/school/pune/west-campus/wakad/index.html

