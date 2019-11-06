International Development News
Development News Edition

EuroSchool Wakad West Campus Ranked 3rd as 'Emerging High Potential School' in India by Education World

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:01 IST
EuroSchool Wakad West Campus Ranked 3rd as 'Emerging High Potential School' in India by Education World

MUMBAI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSchool Wakad West Campus ranked 3rd in India as an 'Emerging High Potential School' by Education World. The ranking is a recognition for those schools who have done exceedingly well in the fields of education. A Grand Jury of well-informed educators rated and ranked the Schools of the country in various categories of 21st century education excellence.

EuroSchool Wakad West Campus fraternity is progressively moving ahead with time and accomplishing cognizance in terms of holistic learning and bringing out an educational reformation by harnessing and polishing the intellects of children and pioneering new-age learning.

Wakad West Campus is EuroSchools third landmark campus in Pune which manifests EuroSchool's core philosophy of 'Discover Yourself'. It firmly believes in guiding children to their specific walks of interest, enhance individual skills and develop facets of their personality that makes them unique. The school offers unique experiential and co-curricular learning to its students to help them unleash their hidden talent and enable them to explore and excel in the field of their interest.

EuroSchool Wakad West Campus is equipped with a well-designed layout and specially crafted spacious campus that offers a great platform to nurture young minds and provide a safe and conducive learning environment to its student. The school has a gamut of exploration areas that include specially designed modern laboratories, reading rooms and libraries, state-of- the-art computer labs, multi-purpose playgrounds, professional sports coaches and technology-enabled classrooms. The campus provides curriculum in accordance with the ICSE Board.

EuroSchool Wakad West Principal, Jumana Gari, said, "Success is the result of perfection, hard work, learning from failure and persistence. EuroSchool believes in high values and comprehensive learning and inculcates the same in its students. Awards manifest the endeavours on the path of achieving excellence, and we are extremely proud to have bagged this prestigious award and shall continue to deliver excellence."

About EuroSchool:

In 2009, EuroKids International ventured into K-12 education with EuroSchool, a network of 11 K-12 institutions today. The philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' further strengthens the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential and skills is critical to thriving in the 21st century. The school blends its 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy with the Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology. This paves the way for students to excel in academics, while co-curricular activities shape their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. EuroSchool operates on a DIRECT Academic Delivery Model with schools in urban locations across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.

For more information, please visit the website https://www.euroschoolindia.com/school/pune/west-campus/wakad/index.html

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson's minister for Wales resigns on first day of election campaign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons minister for Wales has resigned on the first day of the formal election campaign.Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns resigned after being accused of lying about his knowledge about an aide who alle...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Israel's top court clears way for deportation of Human Rights Watch official

Israels Supreme Court upheld a government decision to deport a Human Rights Watch HRW official accused of backing an international pro-Palestinian boycott campaign, an edict he said was aimed at stifling criticism of Israel. The court ratif...

Himachali tourism start-up NotOnMap bags NSIF award

Community-based tourism start-up NotOnMap NoM, which has its head quarter in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district, has won NASSCOM Foundations Social Innovation Forum NSIF award. A total of 10 organisations were selected across different categ...

V-Guard Industries Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 2019

V-Guard Industries Limited, Indias leading consumer electrical and electronics company, announced the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.Q2 FY 20 highlights Consolidated Net Revenue from operation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019