Mr. Venu Srinivasan Conferred with Deming ‘Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination and Promotion Overseas’

Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferred with the prestigious Deming ‘Distinguished Service Award For Dissemination and Promotion Overseas’, at a ceremony held in Tokyo, today. Mr. Venu Srinivasan becomes the First Industrialist from India to be bestowed this prestigious award for his contributions in the field of Total Quality Management (TQM).

The Deming Prize is the highest award for TQM in the world. Deming ‘Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination and Promotion Overseas’ is given to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the dissemination and promotion of Total Quality Management (TQM) and is sponsored by Japanese Union of Scientists and Engineers (JUSE). Candidates of this award require recommendation from the members of the Deming Prize Committee, and whose primary activities must be limited to outside Japan.

Accepting the award, Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton, said, “I am truly honoured by the recognition conferred upon me by the prestigious Deming committee and JUSE. This stands as a testament for me and all my colleagues & associates who have worked hard to implement Total Quality Management at Sundaram-Clayton and TVS Motor Company since 1989. It gives us reassurance that we are working in the right direction and reinforces our commitment towards TQM. Our relentless efforts for past three decades of pursuing supreme quality and excellence to customer satisfaction has borne rich dividends for us. Today, our products and processes are synonymous with quality in over 60 countries across the globe.”

He further added, “This journey has been a fruitful one and we will continue to Institutionalize TQM as a way of life. It is our belief that sustainability across stakeholders and community will not only help the industry and society to unlock potential, but will also help future generations to lead healthy and prosperous life. I would like to express my gratitude by dedicating this honour to Prof Kurahara, Prof Washio, and Prof Tsuda for their active mentoring, our customers, partners and our employees for their commitment towards this long journey.”

As the past President of CII and Chairman of National Committee for Quality, Mr. Venu Srinivasan played an active role in accelerating TQM promotion. Over 100,000 practicing managers were trained on TQM methods, and till date, 36 Indian companies have won the Deming Prize with India becoming the second largest country to have Deming prize winners. Progress of CII cluster for TQM promotion inspired Auto Components Manufacturers Association (ACMA) too. ACMA cluster was established to create community for learning and implementation of TQM to improve customer satisfaction, quality focus, 5S, daily work management and Total Employee Involvement for continuous improvement.

Sundaram Clayton was awarded Deming Prize in 1998 and Japan Quality Medal in 2002. SCL was the first company in India and 4th company outside Japan to receive the coveted Deming Prize. In 2002, TVS Motor Company Ltd. was conferred the Deming award for "having achieved distinctive performance improvement through the application of Total Quality Management.”

In the year 1996, Mr. Venu Srinivasan established Srinivasan’s Services Trust (SST) - the CSR arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton to empower people in villages for sustainable self-development. TQM principles were adopted for community development. SST activities focus on Economic development, Health, Education, Infrastructure & Environment covering 5000 villages in five states across India. He was also instrumental in initiating the Village Buddha program along with CII to permeate systematic and organized activities towards community development by leveraging the CSR experiences of other Indian companies.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

