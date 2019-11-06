Amara Raja Group Bags the Coveted ‘Organisations with Great Managers’ Award at the Prestigious Great Manager Awards Program 2019

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

• In the individual competition titled ‘Hunt for Great Managers’, two next generation leaders of Amara Raja Group won awards, amongst 7000 participants

Amara Raja Group featured in the list of ‘Organisations with Great Managers’ at a gala event held in Mumbai, titled “Great Manager Awards Program 2019”, a joint initiative by People Business and Economic Times. The program identifies, recognizes and reward organizations with "Great Managers" in India.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, Managing Director - Amara Raja Power Systems & Amara Raja Electronics along with Jaikrishna B, President - Group HR and New Business Development, Amara Raja Group received the award on behalf of the Group.

About 100 Organisations across the country participated in the 5th edition of the competition, amongst which top 20 companies were selected as ‘Organisations with Great Managers’. The Organisations with Great Managers award was announced post rigorous analysis of employees’ feedback, one on one interviews with the managers by the jury and further research.

Celebrating the recognition bestowed, Vikramadithya Gourineni, Managing Director - Amara Raja Power Systems & Amara Raja Electronics, said, “This is a momentous achievement for us, not only because we are among the top 20 companies selected among 100 participants, but also because two of our next generation leaders were selected winners in the individual competition titled ‘Hunt for Great Managers’ among an overwhelming number of 7000 participants. This is a testament to the fact that each member at the echelons of leadership are committed to work with their teams, empowering them to learn, grow, participate and excel. We are proud to be recognised as an organisation that is synonymous with outstanding work culture.”

In the individual competition, C Niranjan Kumar, Sr. General Manager – Technology won the award in the ‘Senior Leader’ category and Sekar J, Sr. General Manager, Organization Development won the award under ‘Aligning Organization Vision’ category. The two next generation leadership members of Amara Raja Group made it to the top 50 list, among 7000 individual participants.

Jaikrishna B, President - Group HR and New Business Development, Amara Raja Group, reiterated, “We are humbled to receive such a fitting recognition, which resonates with our reputation of being an Organisation with a strong Culture. We call it ‘The Amara Raja Way’ ®. Through our engaged employees, empowered teams and collaborative leadership, we are in a constant endeavour of making things better and thus People are one of our key strategic assets”.

About Amara Raja Group

Amara Raja is amongst India's leading business conglomerates with interests spanning verticals from the production of lead acid batteries (AMARON brand), power conversion products, sheet metal products, precision components, electronic products, Infrastructure Development, industrial services to food processing. Amara Raja Group of companies with their flagship company Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, are one of the largest manufacturers of Automotive and Industrial batteries in India. Amara Raja Group employs a work force of over 15,000 people with a net revenue of around Rs 8,704 crores (USD 1.35 billion) during financial year 2018-19.

Image 1: Mr. Vikramadithya Gourineni, Managing Director - Amara Raja Power Systems & Amara Raja Electronics receiving the award at the ceremony

Image 2: C Niranjan Kumar, Sr. General Manager – Technology receiving the award at the ceremony

