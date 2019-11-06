International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French 10-year bond yield turns positive on improving risk sentiment

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:25 IST
UPDATE 1-French 10-year bond yield turns positive on improving risk sentiment
Image Credit: Pixabay

France's 10-year government bond yield briefly turned positive on Wednesday for the first time since July as upbeat German data and optimism surrounding China-U.S. trade talks lifted borrowing costs across the euro area to 3-1/2 month highs.

The equivalent Bund yield rose as high as -0.3% after better-than-expected German industrial orders pointed towards stabilizing conditions in the euro zone's biggest economy, before erasing gains. Germany's 20-year bond yield, which briefly turned positive on both Tuesday and Wednesday, touched a high of 0.005% before dropping back just below zero, at -0.0149%.

The French 10-year yield rose to 0.001%, while Austrian 10-year yields hit three-month highs at -0.0830 %. Commerzbank rate strategist Christoph Rieger said the German data had added selling pressure on Bunds in particular, as did a Financial Times article by the German finance minister calling for a eurozone banking union.

"We have global risk sentiment that has been improving obviously for some time - now additionally European risk sentiment could at least receive some support from the latest proposals on a banking union," Rieger said. "All this basically adds to selling pressure in Bunds in particular."

The United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, have signaled they are pushing hard for a "phase one" trade agreement, possibly sometime this month, and Rieger said the market was "fully expecting" a deal to be signed. China is seeking the removal of U.S. tariffs imposed on Sept. 1, as well as some relief from earlier tariffs, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday.

The location of a meeting between the countries' leaders has yet to be decided. As the world market sold off, Japanese government bond (JGB)yields shot higher, with receding expectations of an interest rate cut by the Bank of Japan also weighing.

The 10-year JGB yield hit -0.075%, its highest since late May. Analysts say rate cuts and easing measures from major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have lowered recession risks.

German asset management firm DWS said on Tuesday the risk of a global recession was very low. Georg Schuh, chief investment officer for EMEA, predicted a one-in-four chance of ECB chief Christine Lagarde delivering an interest rate hike in her first year in office. However, German composite PMI data - which edged up from the previous month more than was expected at 51.6 - was still one of the weakest performances in the past six years.

Also Read: Thailand arrests German man for allegedly disposing of body

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria and Togo among most improved in ease of conducting biz, reveals World Bank

Economies in Sub-Saharan Africa observed developing the business atmosphere with Nigeria gaining the first position among the years top global performers. According to the World Bank Groups Doing Business Daily, Togo stands next among all t...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. Reuters correspondents ...

City policemen condemn attacks on Delhi counterparts

Maharashtra Indian Police Services Association on Wednesday condemned the recent attacks on police personnel at Tis Hazari and Saket courts in Delhi. The association held a special meeting at Old Council Hall to discuss the attacks on polic...

District judge directs officials not to share video, images, text on lawyers-police clash

The district judge of Tis Hazari Court, who is the administrative head of all trial courts in Delhi, on Wednesday strictly directed officials not to share any video clip, photograph or text pertaining to the recent clashes between lawyers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019