Expo on India's holistic healing system from Thursday

Ayuryog Expo 2019, an exposition to showcase Indian holistic healing system, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, will open here on Thursday. "From general sessions held by Yogrishi Swami Ramdev ji Maharaj and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, to more specific scientific sessions for practitioners and students of the field, AyurYog 2019 will cover it all," Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Limited, said.

Four plenary and technical sessions spread will have speakers expounding on their topic of specialisation. The eminent persons include Dr HR Nagendra; Padma Bhushan Dr David Frawley; Padma Bhushan Vaidya Devendra Triguna; Maa Dr Hansaji Jayadeva Yogendra; Padamsri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha; Dr Lorenzo Cohen; Dr Sat Bir Singh Khalsa; Antonietta Rozzi; Dr Vasant Lad; and Dr Duan Gang, Kumar added.

The crescendo of the event will be two very special gatherings, one by Yogrishi Swami Ramdev and the other by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar which will explore the limits of Yogic sciences, the IEML Chairman said.

