International Development News
Development News Edition

Fortis Healthcare Q2 net profit at Rs 124 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:56 IST
Fortis Healthcare Q2 net profit at Rs 124 cr
Image Credit: Twitter (@fortis_hospital)

Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 124.04 crore for the September quarter. The healthcare major had reported a net loss of Rs 141.99 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,212.17 crore as against Rs 1,139.90 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. "The company continues to witness progressively improving quarters in both the hospitals and the diagnostics business," Fortis Healthcare Board Chairman Ravi Rajagopal said.

This will lay emphasis on looking at the business holistically in its various elements including critical aspects such as talent, patient care outcomes, information technology, and other important functional areas, he added. "The board will support and enable management to drive future performance and create long term sustainable value in the business for all stakeholders," Rajagopal said.

Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said the company continues to witness an upward trend in business operations and will remain focused on optimally leveraging its portfolio of assets. "While challenges remain, our strategic actions and initiatives lay emphasis on consolidation and growth. With a stronger balance sheet and improving operational performance we are actively pursuing our investment and capex plans so as to enable and provide our clinicians and administrators a relatively stronger ecosystem for driving future performance," Raghuvanshi said.

Simultaneously, the healthcare provider continues to foster a culture of cost-consciousness across the organization without compromising on quality and care, he added. "All these should gradually also reflect in the performance of the company over the medium and long term and I do believe that second-quarter results are reflective of this intent and direction," Raghuvanshi said.

Fortis Healthcare shares on Wednesday ended 1.07 percent up at Rs 146.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Deputy President to brief NCOP on efforts to bring stability to Eskom

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow, Thursday, 07 November 2019, brief members of the National Council of Provinces NCOP, at Parliament, Cape Town, on government tireless efforts to bring stability to our National Power Utility, Esk...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi security forces break up protests in Battle of the Bridges

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live rounds into the air to disperse protesters in central Baghdad on Wednesday as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades spread out across the capital. Reuters correspondents ...

Macron says he told Xi dialogue needed on Hong Kong

Beijing, Nov 6 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that dialogue, restraint and a de-escalation were needed in Hong Kong after months of pro-democracy protests. Macron said he raised...

Delhi breathes easier, more relief likely

Delhi breathed easier on Wednesday as pollution levels dropped further due to clearer skies and moderate wind speed though weather experts feared a cloud cover at night and light drizzle could lead to deterioration of air quality. The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019