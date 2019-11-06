United Technologies partners GWC to train women in tech in India

United Technologies Corp (UTC) on Wednesday announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with the US-based Girls Who Code (GWC) to train women in India for technology areas. "UTC is incredibly proud to partner with an organization like Girls Who Code, to foster a learning environment and empower women and girls of all ages and backgrounds to thrive in STEM-related roles," United Technologies Chief Digital Officer Vince Campisi said.

"Together, we can begin to break barriers, build relationships and inspire the next generation of technology leaders in India and around the globe," he said. UTC's support includes financial backing, professional mentoring and hosting select GWC programs at company facilities.

"Girls Who Code is on a mission to bring more girls into computer science around the world...The partnership will enable more girls to explore computer science, develop tangible skills as students, and one day shape the future of aerospace," Girls Who Code founder and Chief Executive Officer Reshma Saujani said. The program partners with schools and orphanages to set up free clubs and provide girls with the skills and tools necessary to work in engineering and technology fields, encouraging them to pursue careers in STEM.

Till date, GWC has set up 100 Girls Who Code clubs in India.

