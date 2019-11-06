International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-FTSE gains for 4th day as investors await trade moves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:54 IST
UPDATE 2-FTSE gains for 4th day as investors await trade moves
Image Credit: Pixabay

London's FTSE 100 edged up on Wednesday, adding to a 2% gain over the past three sessions, as investors waited for news on U.S.-China trade talks before making further bets, while mall operator Intu dropped on signs it may seek to sell more shares. The FTSE 100, which had been holding at a near one-month high this week, rose 0.1%, while the FTSE 250 dipped 0.4% as the pound weakened slightly ahead of a Bank of England's interest rate decision on Thursday.

The drop in the currency, however, boosted exporters British American Tobacco, Unilever and Diageo, which were the best performers on the main bourse. A standout loser in the wider London market was smallcap Intu Properties, which slumped 17.1% after saying it may need to raise additional cash.

That came along with a warning that letting activity slowed in the third quarter as some customers delayed decisions due to Brexit uncertainty. The company also forecast a drop in annual rental income. The comments knocked 1%-2.5% off shares in bigger rivals Land Securities, British Land and Hammerson .

Global markets were held back by downbeat U.S. productivity data and a lack of major updates on U.S.-China trade talks after recent optimism that the world's two largest economies could sort out their dispute as soon as this month. The FTSE 100, whose constituents book more than two-thirds of their earnings abroad, had in August suffered its steepest monthly fall this year when trade tensions peaked.

"A vast amount of optimism built into financial markets over the past two weeks," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. "There are plenty of banana skins that could slip up the story." Mothercare shares leapt 33% on their best day in nearly two decades. The baby products retailer shut all its UK stores and laid out plans to return the rest of the company to profitability by fiscal 2021.

"There were worries that they (Mothercare) are going to go bust, they are obviously not bust," a trader said. Wednesday's rally helped Mothercare claw back all the losses that followed its notice of intent to appoint administrators for its UK operations on Monday.

In the same sector, Marks & Spencer ended marginally lower after jumping nearly 8% earlier in the session. It reported a plunge in first-half earnings, but like-for-like sales growth in its food business.

Also Read: Haryana's Rachna breaks Tintu Luka's 11-year-old junior meet mark in 800m

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Moon-Abe meeting "encouraging" for Seoul-Tokyo ties -senior US diplomat

The United States was very encouraged by a recent meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions that could undercut three-way security cooperation on North Korea. U....

UPDATE 3-Biggest Brazil oil auction disappoints as only Petrobras and Chinese firms bid

Brazils biggest-ever oil auction frustrated expectations on Wednesday, as high prices and the dominant role of state-run oil company Petrobras scared off global oil majors. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian firm is also known, and Ch...

Warriors' Green out at least three more games

Golden State forward Draymond Green will miss the Warriors three-game road trip due to his finger injury and guard DAngelo Russell will sit at least one game with an ankle injury, coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday. Green sustained a torn liga...

Family tells how 13-year-old boy hid siblings in Mexico massacre

After watching gunmen shoot dead his mother and two brothers, 13-year-old Devin Langford hid six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help.The harrowing account was given by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019